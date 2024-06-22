Video: Rafael Espinoza drops & stops Sergio Chirino to retain title

Undefeated world champion Rafael Espinoza successfully retained his WBO featherweight title taking a dominant win against Sergio Chirino. The all-Mexican showdown served as the main event live on ESPN+ from BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Friday, June 21.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout didn’t go the full distance. On his way to victory Espinoza dropped Chirino three times.

The first knockdown came from a left uppercut in the first round. In the third round, Espinoza secured an eight count hurting Chirino with a left hand to the body that followed a right uppercut to the head. The champion sent the challenger down for the third and final time with a barrage of punches at 2 minutes and 45 seconds into the fourth round.

With the victory by TKO, 30-year-old Rafael Espinoza of Guadalajara, Jalisco improved to 25-0, 21 KOs and made the first successful defense of his belt. Oaxaca’s 29-year-old Chirino dropped to 22-2, 13 KOs and didn’t succeed in his first attempt to become champion.

“From the beginning, the hunger that I have to triumph, to be better and to move forward was apparent,” Espinoza said post-fight (translated from Spanish). I gave my heart, and it shows.”

“We had a plan to control our distance in the fight. But I like throwing punches and showing people what they want to see, which is action. That’s why I went forward as soon as the first round began. I don’t like going backward.”

“I’m here. It’s my time. The time of ‘El Divino.’ I want to unify, and I want the big challenges.”

