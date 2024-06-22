Subscribe
Video: Andres Cortes takes decision against Abraham Nova

Andres Cortes defeats Abraham Nova in co-feature to Espinoza vs Chirino live from Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Andres Cortes took the victory against Abraham Nova on Friday, June 21 at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The pair went head to head in the co-feature to Rafael Espinoza vs Sergio Chirino live on ESPN+.

The North Las Vegas native defeated the former title challenger of Puerto Rico by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds the scores were 97-93, 97-93 and 96-64, all in favor of Cortes.

Andres Cortes improved to 22-0, 12 KOs and remained unbeaten. The 26-year-old was ineligible to lift NABO title as he missed the required junior lightweight limit.

“It was a tough fight,” Cortes said. “I knew he was a tough competitor. He just went 12 rounds with a world champion. So, I knew it would be a tough one.”

“He was very dirty in there. He called me a dirty fighter, but he was really dirty in there. All these headbutts and stuff. But it was a good fight. No excuses. I dug deep and got the victory.”

Abraham Nova dropped to 23-3, 16 KOs. The 30-year-old suffered his second defeat in a row.

“This is boxing. This is what happens,” Nova said. “I started a bit slow. But then I got my rhythm. I went in there, and I did what I had to do. He hit me a lot behind the head.”

“This is boxing. All I’ve got to go is back to drawing board, fix a couple things and come back.”

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

