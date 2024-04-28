Beatriz Ferreira lands title by technical decision against Yanina del Carmen Lescano

Brazilian Beatriz Ferreira is a new IBF lightweight champion taking the win against Yanina del Carmen Lescano of Argentina on Saturday, April 27. The pair battled it out on the card topped by Peter McGrail vs Marc Leach live from Exhibition Centre in Liverpool, England.

The scheduled for 10 rounds contest ended prior to the final bell. In the fifth round Lescano received a gash over her left eye due to an accidental clash of heads. In the following round the fight was stopped. The technical decision went in favor of Ferreira with the scores 59-55, 59-55 and 58-55.

With the victory, Olympic silver medalist Beatriz Ferreira, 31, improved her unbeaten record to 5-0, 3 KOs and became world champion on her first attempt. Yanina del Carmen Lescano, 28, dropped to 14-4, 4 KOs.

In the main event, Peter McGrail (9-1, 5 KOs) returned to winning ways by unanimous decision against Marc Leach (18-4-1, 4 KOs) at super bantamweight. In the co-main event, Junaid Bostan (9-0, 7 KOs) stopped Jack Martin (9-2, 4 KOs) in the eighth round at super welterweight.