Peter McGrail vs Marc Leach weigh-in video

Peter McGrail and Marc Leach battle it out in the main event at Exhibition Centre in Liverpool, England on Saturday, April 27. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at super bantamweight. The WBA International title is on the line. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

To be eligible for the belt the fighters must make the required 122 lbs limit. Liverpool’s Peter McGrail (8-1, 5 KOs) looks to return to winning ways, and promised a “spiteful and explosive” performance. Former British champion Marc Leach (18-3-1, 4 KOs) of Salford, England lost two of his previous bouts, and also eyes to get back in the win column.

In the co-main event, Beatriz Ferreira (4-0, 2 KOs) of Brazil and Yanina del Carmen Lescano (14-3, 4 KOs) of Argentina clash for the vacant IBF lightweight title. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds. The championship limit is 135 lbs.

Get McGrail vs Leach full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

McGrail vs Leach fight card