Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Peter McGrail vs Marc Leach weigh-in video

McGrail vs Leach official weigh-ins live from Liverpool, England

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

Peter McGrail and Marc Leach battle it out in the main event at Exhibition Centre in Liverpool, England on Saturday, April 27. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at super bantamweight. The WBA International title is on the line. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

To be eligible for the belt the fighters must make the required 122 lbs limit. Liverpool’s Peter McGrail (8-1, 5 KOs) looks to return to winning ways, and promised a “spiteful and explosive” performance. Former British champion Marc Leach (18-3-1, 4 KOs) of Salford, England lost two of his previous bouts, and also eyes to get back in the win column.

In the co-main event, Beatriz Ferreira (4-0, 2 KOs) of Brazil and Yanina del Carmen Lescano (14-3, 4 KOs) of Argentina clash for the vacant IBF lightweight title. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds. The championship limit is 135 lbs.

Get McGrail vs Leach full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

McGrail vs Leach fight card

  • Peter McGrail vs Marc Leach, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – WBA International super bantamweight title
  • Beatriz Ferreira vs. Yanina del Carmen Lescano, 10 rounds, lightweight – vacant IBF lightweight title
  • Pat McCormack vs. Williams Andres Herrera, 10 rounds, welterweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental welterweight title
  • Junaid Bostan vs. Jack Martin, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Giuseppina Di Stefano, 8 rounds, flyweight
  • Joe McGrail vs. Ryan Walker, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Hamza Uddin vs. Santiago San Eusebio, 6 rounds, super flyweight
  • Frankie Stringer vs. Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Stephen Clarke vs. Artjom Spatar, 4 rounds, middleweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.