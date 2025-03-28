Subscribe
Brown vs Grandone results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Pat Brown vs Federico Javier Grandone live results from Planet Ice in Altrincham, Greater Manchester

By Parviz Iskenderov
Pat Brown faces Federico Javier Grandone on March 28, live from Planet Ice in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, England. The pair square off in a scheduled six-round bout at cruiserweight. The contest headlines Matchroom Boxing’s NxtGen card on DAZN.

25-year-old British Olympian Brown makes his pro boxing debut in front of his hometown crowd. 33-year-old Grandone (7-4-2, 3 KOs) from Argentina, who stepped in on short notice to replace Vladimir Reznicek of the Czech Republic, has lost four fights in a row.

The co-feature is a lightweight bout between Cameron Vuong (7-0, 3 KOs) and Jordan Flynn (11-0-1, 1 KO). The all-British matchup is scheduled for 10 rounds, with the vacant WBO European title on the line.

Among the Brown vs Grandone undercard bouts, Reece Farnhill (11-0, 4 KOs) defends his English super middleweight title in a 10-rounder against Mark Dickinson (7-1, 2 KOs). Plus, William Crolla (7-0, 6 KOs) and Emmanuel Zion (6-3, 3 KOs) meet in a six-round all-English clash at super welterweight.

Pat Brown vs Federico Javier Grandone live blog

Brown vs Grandone free prelims

The action begins with three free preliminary bouts, starting at 1:30 PM ET in the U.S. and 5:30 PM GMT in the UK. Among the matchups, scheduled for six rounds, Conner Tudsbury faces Robbie Connor at light heavyweight, Taylor Bevan meets Ales Makovec at super middleweight, and Liam Taylor takes on Jamie Stewart at welterweight. The live stream is available above.

Brown vs Grandone start time

Brown vs Grandone airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 3:00 PM ET, while the local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM GMT.

Pat Brown vs Federico Javier Grandone results

Get Pat Brown vs Federico Javier Grandone full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (3:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm GMT)

  • Pat Brown vs. Federico Javier Grandone
  • Cameron Vuong vs. Jordan Flynn
  • Reece Farnhill vs. Mark Dickinson
  • William Crolla vs. Emmanuel Zion

Prelims (1:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm GMT)

  • Conner Tudsbury vs. Robbie Connor
  • Taylor Bevan vs. Ales Makovec
  • Liam Taylor vs. Jamie Stewart
