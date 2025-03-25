Photos: Pat Brown vs Federico Javier Grandone first face-off

British Olympian Pat Brown and Federico Javier Grandone of Argentina went face to face for the first time ahead of their bout. The pair square off on Friday, March 28 at Planet Ice in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, England. The contest serves as the main event of Matchroom Boxing’s NxtGen, live on DAZN.

25-year-old Brown of Sale, Greater Manchester steps through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd for his pro boxing debut. 33-year-old Grandone (7-4-2, 3 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Distrito Federal, who replaced Czech fighter Vladimir Reznicek (15-6-2, 6 KOs), is coming off four straight defeats. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at cruiserweight.

The first face-off took place at Moss Side Fire Station Boxing Club in Manchester, England.

Pat Brown and Federico Javier Grandone come face-to-face | Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing

Among the bouts featured on the Brown vs Grandone undercard, Cameron Vuong (7-0, 3 KOs) faces Jordan Flynn (11-0-1, 1 KO) in an all-British lightweight clash for the vacant WBO European title. Additionally, Reece Farnhill (11-0, 4 KOs) defends his English super middleweight title against Mark Dickinson (7-1, 2 KOs).