Photos: Pat Brown vs Federico Javier Grandone first face-off

Pat Brown makes pro boxing debut against Federico Javier Grandone this Friday in Altrincham, Greater Manchester

By Parviz Iskenderov
Pat Brown at Moss Side Fire Station in Manchester, England, ahead of his boxing bout against Federico Javier Grandone
Pat Brown at Moss Side Fire Station in Manchester, England, ahead of his boxing bout against Federico Javier Grandone | Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing

British Olympian Pat Brown and Federico Javier Grandone of Argentina went face to face for the first time ahead of their bout. The pair square off on Friday, March 28 at Planet Ice in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, England. The contest serves as the main event of Matchroom Boxing’s NxtGen, live on DAZN.

25-year-old Brown of Sale, Greater Manchester steps through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd for his pro boxing debut. 33-year-old Grandone (7-4-2, 3 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Distrito Federal, who replaced Czech fighter Vladimir Reznicek (15-6-2, 6 KOs), is coming off four straight defeats. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at cruiserweight.

The first face-off took place at Moss Side Fire Station Boxing Club in Manchester, England.

Pat Brown and Federico Javier Grandone face each other
Pat Brown and Federico Javier Grandone come face-to-face | Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing
Pat Brown and Federico Javier Grandone
Pat Brown and Federico Javier Grandone | Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing
Among the bouts featured on the Brown vs Grandone undercard, Cameron Vuong (7-0, 3 KOs) faces Jordan Flynn (11-0-1, 1 KO) in an all-British lightweight clash for the vacant WBO European title. Additionally, Reece Farnhill (11-0, 4 KOs) defends his English super middleweight title against Mark Dickinson (7-1, 2 KOs).

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

