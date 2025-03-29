Photos: Pat Brown stops Federico Javier Grandone in fourth round to make pro debut

Pat Brown successfully debuted as a pro on March 28 when he faced Federico Javier Grandone at Planet Ice in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, England. Battling it out in front of his local crowd, the British Olympian took a dominant win, scoring an eight-count and eliminating his opponent from Argentina in the fourth round.

With the victory, 25-year-old Brown improved to 1-0, 1 KO. 33-year-old Grandone, who took the fight on short notice replacing Vladimir Reznicek, dropped to 7-5-2, 3 KOs and suffered his fifth straight defeat.

“Great atmosphere, this is what I do it for,” Pat Brown said. “He was a game booger, he was tough, he was in shape he come to win. Credit to him. Fair play.”

“I want to get back in the ring as soon as possible. I’m glad that the buildup and stuff I’ve got out the way now. So the next fight everyone knows what I’m going to bring to the table. It’s a big weight off my shoulders but I’m ready for more weight to get put on it.”

In the co-feature, Cameron Vuong (8-0, 4 KOs) dropped Jordan Flynn (11-1-1, 1 KO) in the third round on his way to victory via seventh-round TKO at lightweight. With the victory, Vuong landed the vacant WBO European title.

Among other Brown vs Grandone results, Mark Dickinson (8-1, 2 KOs) dethroned Reece Farnhill (11-1, 4 KOs) to become the new English super middleweight champion with the scores 98-92, 98-93, and 99-92. Kicking off the main card, William Crolla (8-0, 6 KOs) defeated Emmanuel Zion (6-4, 3 KOs) via a 58-57 points decision in a six-round all-English bout at super welterweight.

Among the prelims, Manchester’s Conner Tudsbury (2-0, 1 KO) defeated Robbie Connor (3-5-2) of Scotland via a 60-54 points decision at light heavyweight. Welsh Taylor Bevan (3-0, 3 KOs) stopped Ales Makovec (5-4-1, 3 KOs) of the Czech Republic in the first round at super middleweight. Liam Taylor (28-2-1, 14 KOs) scored a 60-54 points decision over fellow Brit Jamie Stewart (4-11-4) at welterweight.