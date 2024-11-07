Iglesias vs Ivanov results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Osleys Iglesias (12-0, 11 KOs) faces Petro Ivanov (18-0-2, 13 KOs) live from Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on November 7. The contest pits the unbeaten Cuban southpaw against the Germany-based undefeated contender of Ukraine. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds main event bout at super middleweight. Iglesias’ IBO belt is on the line.

In the co-main event, former title challenger Steven Butler (34-5-1, 28 KOs) of Canada takes on Argentina’s Fernando Ezequiel Farias (12-2-3, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. Also on the card, unbeaten Canadian Thomas Chabot (11-0, 8 KOs) meets Argentine Jesus Adrian Daneff (13-12-4, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super featherweight.

Plus, Wilkens Mathieu (11-0, 7 KOs) of Canada goes up against Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky (8-9-2, 2 KOs) of Argentina in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. Dzmitry Asanau (8-0, 3 KOs) and Argentina’s former title challenger Matias Carlos Adrian Rueda (38-2, 32 KOs) clash in a 10-rounder for WBC Continental Americas belt at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Colombian Jhon Orobio (11-0, 10 KOs) takes on Jacopo Colli (9-0-1, 4 KOs) of Italy in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

Iglesias vs Ivanov live stream in the U.S. is available on ESPN+. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream from a different location.

Osleys Iglesias vs Petro Ivanov results

Get Osleys Iglesias vs Petro Ivanov full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT)