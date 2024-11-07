Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Iglesias vs Ivanov results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Osleys Iglesias vs Petro Ivanov live results from Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Osleys Iglesias faces Petro Ivanov in Montreal, Canada
Osleys Iglesias and Petro Ivanov at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at Cabaret du Casino de Montréal on November 7, 2024 | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Osleys Iglesias (12-0, 11 KOs) faces Petro Ivanov (18-0-2, 13 KOs) live from Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on November 7. The contest pits the unbeaten Cuban southpaw against the Germany-based undefeated contender of Ukraine. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds main event bout at super middleweight. Iglesias’ IBO belt is on the line.

In the co-main event, former title challenger Steven Butler (34-5-1, 28 KOs) of Canada takes on Argentina’s Fernando Ezequiel Farias (12-2-3, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. Also on the card, unbeaten Canadian Thomas Chabot (11-0, 8 KOs) meets Argentine Jesus Adrian Daneff (13-12-4, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super featherweight.

Plus, Wilkens Mathieu (11-0, 7 KOs) of Canada goes up against Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky (8-9-2, 2 KOs) of Argentina in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. Dzmitry Asanau (8-0, 3 KOs) and Argentina’s former title challenger Matias Carlos Adrian Rueda (38-2, 32 KOs) clash in a 10-rounder for WBC Continental Americas belt at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Colombian Jhon Orobio (11-0, 10 KOs) takes on Jacopo Colli (9-0-1, 4 KOs) of Italy in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

Iglesias vs Ivanov live stream in the U.S. is available on ESPN+. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream from a different location.

Watch on ESPN+

Osleys Iglesias vs Petro Ivanov results

Get Osleys Iglesias vs Petro Ivanov full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT)

  • Osleys Iglesias vs. Petro Ivanov
  • Steven Butler vs. Fernando Ezequiel Farias
  • Thomas Chabot vs. Jesus Adrian Daneff
  • Wilkens Mathieu vs. Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky
  • Dzmitry Asanau vs. Matias Rueda
  • Jhon Orobio vs. Jacopo Colli
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.