Photos: Osleys Iglesias drops & stops Petro Ivanov in fifth round

Osleys Iglesias came out on top on November 7, when he faced Petro Ivanov at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Battling it out in the main event, the Cuban southpaw defeated his opponent from Ukraine by way of stoppage.

On his way to victory, Iglesias dropped Ivanov to the canvas with a big left hand. Although the latter managed to get back on his feet, referee Albert Padulo Jr waved the fight off, deeming him unable to continue. The official time was 40 seconds into the fifth round.

With the win by TKO, Osleys Iglesias improved to 13-0, 12 KOs and retained his IBF super middleweight belt. Petro Ivanov dropped to 18-1-2, 13 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

In the co-feature, Canada’s former title challenger Steven Butler (35-5-1, 29 KOs) rebounded from the defeat with a quick stoppage of his late replacement opponent Fernando Ezequiel Farias (12-3-3, 4 KOs) of Argentina. The super middleweight showdown was halted at 2:36 into the opening round.

Among other Iglesias vs Ivanov results, Canadian light heavyweight Wilkens Mathieu (12-0, 8 KOs) dominated Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky (8-10-2, 2 KOs) of Argentina. The scheduled for eight rounds clash ended on the final seconds of the fourth round following an eight count.

As well, Dzmitry Asanau (9-0, 4 KOs) eliminated Argentina’s former title challenger Matias Carlos Adrian Rueda (38-3, 32 KOs) and landed WBC Continental Americas strap at lightweight. The official time was 2:58 into the fifth round.

In the event opener, Colombian Jhon Orobio (12-0, 11 KOs) TKO’d Jacopo Colli (9-1-1, 4 KOs) of Italy. The super lightweight bout was stopped at 1:12 into the first round.

The bout between unbeaten Canadian Thomas Chabot (11-0, 8 KOs) and Jesus Adrian Daneff (13-12-4, 4 KOs) of Argentina didn’t go ahead. The scheduled eight rounds super featherweight matchup was canceled reportedly due to a medical issue to the latter.