Photos: Osleys Iglesias vs Petro Ivanov on weight for 168 lbs belt in Montreal

Osleys Iglesias and Petro Ivanov successfully weighed-in and made it official for their 168-pound bout on Thursday, November 7. The pair squares off in the main event at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Cuban southpaw Osleys Iglesias (12-0, 11 KOs), who puts his IBO belt on the line, weighed-in at 167 lbs. Germany-based challenger Ivanov (18-0-2, 13 KOs) of Ukraine showed 167.2 lbs.
Former title challenger Steven Butler (34-5-1, 28 KOs) of Canada and Fernando Ezequiel Farias (12-2-3, 4 KOs) of Argentina tipped the scales at 165.3 lbs and 165.5 lbs, respectively. The super middleweight contest serves as the co-main event.
Thomas Chabot (11-0, 8 KOs) of Canada came in at 129.5 lbs for his super featherweight bout against Jesus Adrian Daneff (13-12-4, 4 KOs) of Argentina. The latter was 129.3 lbs.
Wilkens Mathieu (11-0, 7 KOs) of Canada and Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky (8-9-2, 2 KOs) of Argentina were 171.6 lbs and 171.7 lbs, respectively, for their matchup at light heavyweight.
Check out the current Iglesias vs Ivanov lineup and weights below.
Iglesias vs Ivanov fight card
- Osleys Iglesias (167) vs. Petro Ivanov (167.2)
- Steven Butler (165.3) vs. Fernando Ezequiel Farias (165.5)
- Thomas Chabot (129.5) vs. Jesus Adrian Daneff (129.3)
- Wilkens Mathieu (171.6) vs. Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky (171.7)
- Dzmitry Asanau (134.7) vs. Matias Rueda (133.9)
- Jhon Orobio (138.3) vs. Jacopo Colli (139.7)