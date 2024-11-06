Subscribe
Photos: Osleys Iglesias vs Petro Ivanov on weight for 168 lbs belt in Montreal

Osleys Iglesias defends IBO super middleweight title against Petro Ivanov in Montreal, Canada

By Parviz Iskenderov
Osleys Iglesias and Petro Ivanov at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout in Montreal, Canada
Osleys Iglesias and Petro Ivanov at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Cabaret du Casino de Montréal on November 7, 2024 | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger

Osleys Iglesias and Petro Ivanov successfully weighed-in and made it official for their 168-pound bout on Thursday, November 7. The pair squares off in the main event at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Cuban southpaw Osleys Iglesias (12-0, 11 KOs), who puts his IBO belt on the line, weighed-in at 167 lbs. Germany-based challenger Ivanov (18-0-2, 13 KOs) of Ukraine showed 167.2 lbs.

Former title challenger Steven Butler (34-5-1, 28 KOs) of Canada and Fernando Ezequiel Farias (12-2-3, 4 KOs) of Argentina tipped the scales at 165.3 lbs and 165.5 lbs, respectively. The super middleweight contest serves as the co-main event.

Thomas Chabot (11-0, 8 KOs) of Canada came in at 129.5 lbs for his super featherweight bout against Jesus Adrian Daneff (13-12-4, 4 KOs) of Argentina. The latter was 129.3 lbs.

Wilkens Mathieu (11-0, 7 KOs) of Canada and Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky (8-9-2, 2 KOs) of Argentina were 171.6 lbs and 171.7 lbs, respectively, for their matchup at light heavyweight.

Check out the current Iglesias vs Ivanov lineup and weights below.

Osleys Iglesias
Osleys Iglesias | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger
Petro Ivanov
Petro Ivanov | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger
Osleys Iglesias and Petro Ivanov
Osleys Iglesias and Petro Ivanov | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger
Steven Butler
Steven Butler | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger
Steven Butler and Fernando Ezequiel Farias go face to face
Steven Butler and Fernando Ezequiel Farias go face to face | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger
Thomas Chabot and Jesus Adrian Daneff
Thomas Chabot and Jesus Adrian Daneff | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger
Wilkens Mathieu
Wilkens Mathieu | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger
Wilkens Mathieu and Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky go face to face
Wilkens Mathieu and Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky go face to face | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger
Dzmitry Asanau and Matias Rueda
Dzmitry Asanau and Matias Rueda | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger
Jhon Orobio
Jhon Orobio | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger
Jhon Orobio and Jacopo Colli come face to face
Jhon Orobio and Jacopo Colli come face to face | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger

Iglesias vs Ivanov fight card

  • Osleys Iglesias (167) vs. Petro Ivanov (167.2)
  • Steven Butler (165.3) vs. Fernando Ezequiel Farias (165.5)
  • Thomas Chabot (129.5) vs. Jesus Adrian Daneff (129.3)
  • Wilkens Mathieu (171.6) vs. Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky (171.7)
  • Dzmitry Asanau (134.7) vs. Matias Rueda (133.9)
  • Jhon Orobio (138.3) vs. Jacopo Colli (139.7)
