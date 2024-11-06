Photos: Osleys Iglesias vs Petro Ivanov on weight for 168 lbs belt in Montreal

Osleys Iglesias and Petro Ivanov successfully weighed-in and made it official for their 168-pound bout on Thursday, November 7. The pair squares off in the main event at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Cuban southpaw Osleys Iglesias (12-0, 11 KOs), who puts his IBO belt on the line, weighed-in at 167 lbs. Germany-based challenger Ivanov (18-0-2, 13 KOs) of Ukraine showed 167.2 lbs.

Former title challenger Steven Butler (34-5-1, 28 KOs) of Canada and Fernando Ezequiel Farias (12-2-3, 4 KOs) of Argentina tipped the scales at 165.3 lbs and 165.5 lbs, respectively. The super middleweight contest serves as the co-main event.

Thomas Chabot (11-0, 8 KOs) of Canada came in at 129.5 lbs for his super featherweight bout against Jesus Adrian Daneff (13-12-4, 4 KOs) of Argentina. The latter was 129.3 lbs.

Wilkens Mathieu (11-0, 7 KOs) of Canada and Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky (8-9-2, 2 KOs) of Argentina were 171.6 lbs and 171.7 lbs, respectively, for their matchup at light heavyweight.

Check out the current Iglesias vs Ivanov lineup and weights below.

Iglesias vs Ivanov fight card