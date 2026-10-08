Live results: Osleys Iglesias defends title against Oliver Zaren

Osleys Iglesias faces Oliver Zaren in a championship bout tonight (Thursday, October 8) at Theatre Capitole in Quebec City, Canada.
- The contest features Cuba’s undefeated IBF and IBO super middleweight champion Iglesias (15-0, 14 KOs) against unbeaten challenger Zaren (19-0-1, 8 KOs) of Denmark.
- Iglesias, 28, makes his first IBF title defense and the sixth defense of his IBO title.
- Ranked No. 5 by the IBF, Zaren, 26, makes his first bid to become a champion.
- A day before the event, the fighters weighed in at 167.6 lbs and 167.7 lbs, respectively.
How to watch: Live on Punching Grace in Quebec and DAZN internationally, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.
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The undercard includes:
- Super middleweight bout between NABF titleholder Wilkens Mathieu (16-0, 11 KOs) of Quebec City and Vladimir Shishkin (17-2, 11 KOs).
- Super featherweight title bout between interim WBA champion Leila Beaudoin (15-2, 2 KOs) of Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec, and Brisa Alfonzo (9-1-2, 1 KO) of Argentina.
- Light heavyweight bout between NABF titleholder Imam Khataev (12-1, 11 KOs) and Padraig McCrory (20-2, 10 KOs) of Ireland.
- Lightweight bout between Dzmitry Asanau (13-0, 7 KOs) and Montreal’s Luis Santana (16-0, 7 KOs). Asanau holds the IBF Intercontinental and WBC Continental Americas titles, while Santana holds the NABF title.
Iglesias vs Zaren results
(6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT)
- Osleys Iglesias vs. Oliver Zaren
- Wilkens Mathieu vs. Vladimir Shishkin
- Leila Beaudoin vs. Brisa Abigail Rosario Alfonzo
- Imam Khataev vs. Padraig McCrory
- Dzmitry Asanau vs. Luis Santana
- Daylen Pepin vs. Matias Pinilla
- Jacob Blais vs. Yoan Trottier
Iglesias vs Zaren live blog
Osleys Iglesias Highlight Reel
Watch some of the best moments from Osleys Iglesias’ previous bouts, including his stoppage victory over Pavel Silyagin in Montreal in April, when he claimed the vacant IBF super middleweight title.
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