Jasmine Artiga faces Nataly Delgado on Jones vs Carranza 2 undercard

Jasmine Artiga defends her WBA super flyweight title against interim champion Nataly Delgado on June 13 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The MVPW-04 event, headlined by the rematch between Oshae Jones and Elia Carranza, airs live on ESPN+.

Artiga (15-0-1, 7 KOs) makes the third defense of her belt. In her previous bout last December, the Tampa native defeated Stephanie Silva by unanimous decision.

Delgado (20-7-2, 5 KOs) of Panama looks to claim the full title after scoring a unanimous decision over Yoselin Fernandez in March. The victory marked her second successful defense of the interim strap.

The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

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“Nataly Delgado has perfected her craft and has earned being a mandatory challenger,” Artiga said. “The world will see two top females in their weight class contest their skills, strength, power, and will.”

Delgado said, “God’s plans are perfect and always designed for our own good. I’m grateful to MVP for this opportunity, honored, and very much motivated. We have earned this via very hard work, and I will deliver. I’m ready to fight in this Champion vs. Champion showdown. I hope Artiga is also ready. Let’s give boxing fans around the world a fight to remember.”

On Jones vs Carranza 2 prelims

Jully Poca received an opponent for her MVP debut, as she faces Monica Medina in a four-round super lightweight bout.

Jordan Orozco Hernandez (16-0, 16 KOs) takes on Fernando Diaz (16-7-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-round bantamweight matchup.

An eight-round bantamweight bout between Brittany Sims (9-3, 5 KOs) and Naomy Cardenas (10-1, 2 KOs) has been added to the card.

Opponents for cruiserweight Keno Marley (1-0) and WBA Continental Americas lightweight champion Gabriela Tellez (7-0, 3 KOs) are expected to be announced shortly.

In the main event, unbeaten Oshae Jones (9-0, 3 KOs) defends her IBF super welterweight title against Miami’s Elia Carranza (11-2, 3 KOs) in a rematch.

Current MVPW-04 card

Main Card

Oshae Jones (9-0, 3 KOs) vs. Elia Carranza (11-2, 3 KOs), Jones’ IBF super welterweight title

Tiara Brown (20-0, 11 KOs) vs. Hannah Rapp (8-0-1, 5 KOs), Brown’s WBC featherweight title

Jasmine Artiga (15-0-1, 7 KOs) vs. Nataly Delgado (20-7-2, 5 KOs), Artiga’s WBA super flyweight title

Evelin Bermudez (22-1-1, 8 KOs) vs. Estefany Alegria (14-1, 4 KOs), Bermudez’s WBO, WBA, and IBF light flyweight titles

Prelims

Jully Poca vs. Monica Medina, super lightweight

LeAnna Cruz (11-0, 1 KO) vs. Rubi Gutierrez (8-3-1, 1 KO), super flyweight

Brittany Sims (9-3, 5 KOs) vs. Naomy Cardenas (10-1, 2 KOs), bantamweight

Jordan Orozco Hernandez (16-0, 16 KOs) vs. Fernando Diaz (16-7-1, 6 KOs), bantamweight

Keno Marley (1-0) vs. TBA, cruiserweight

Gabriela Tellez (7-0, 3 KOs) vs. TBA, Tellez’s WBA Continental Americas lightweight title