Jonas vs Price results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price battle it out on March 7, live from Royal Albert Hall in London, England. The pair square off in the scheduled 10-round bout with the unified welterweight titles at stake.

British two-division champion Jonas (16-2-1, 9 KOs), who weighed in 1 lbs heavier than her opponent, puts her unified IBF and WBC belts on the line. Price (8-0, 2 KOs) from Wales brings her WBA strap to the ring.

In the 10-round co-main event, British Caroline Dubois (10-0-1, 5 KOs) defends her WBC lightweight title against Bo Mi Re Shin (18-2-3, 10 KOs) from Korea. Also on the card is a 10-round British featherweight championship bout between Karriss Artingstall (6-0, 1 KO) and Raven Chapman (9-1, 2 KOs).

Among other Jonas vs Price undercard matchups, English Chloe Watson (8-0) defends her European flyweight title in a 10-rounder against Jasmina Zapotoczna (8-1) from Poland. The event opener is an all-British, eight-round WBA Intercontinental super bantamweight title fight between Francesca Hennessy (5-0, 1 KO) and Gemma Ruegg (8-12-1, 1 KO).

Jonas vs Price airs live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price results

Get Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm GMT)