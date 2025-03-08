Subscribe
Photos: Lauren Price bests Natasha Jonas to unify titles

Lauren Price unifies IBF, WBA, and WBC welterweight belts and is now one step away from the undisputed title

By Parviz Iskenderov
Lauren Price and Natasha Jonas during their boxing bout
Lauren Price and Natasha Jonas during their bout at Royal Albert Hall in London, England on March 7, 2025 | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer

Lauren Price came out on top on March 7 when she faced Natasha Jonas to win a three-belt welterweight championship unification. The contest headlined a fight card at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The scheduled 10-round bout went the full distance. The Welsh champion defeated the British two-division champion by unanimous decision with the scores 98-92, 98-93, and 100-90.

With the victory, Price (9-0, 2 KOs) retained her WBA belts and claimed the IBF and WBC straps from Jonas (16-3-1, 9 KOs). The 30-year-old Olympic Gold Medalist is now one step away from securing the undisputed title at 147 lbs.

The WBO belt is on the line on March 29 in Las Vegas, where current champion Mikaela Mayer (20-2, 5 KOs) faces former champion Sandy Ryan (7-2-1, 3 KOs) in a rematch. Mayer, from Woodland Hills, CA, dethroned Ryan, from England, by majority decision last September in New York.

Lauren Price vs Natasha Jonas
Lauren Price vs Natasha Jonas | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price
Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Lauren Price vs Natasha Jonas
Lauren Price vs Natasha Jonas | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Lauren Price vs Natasha Jonas
Lauren Price vs Natasha Jonas | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Lauren Price vs Natasha Jonas
Lauren Price victorious over Natasha Jonas | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Lauren Price
Lauren Price | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer

In Price vs Jonas undercard action

In the 10-round co-main event, British Caroline Dubois (11-0-1, 5 KOs) retained her WBC lightweight title by majority decision against Bo Mi Re Shin (18-3-3, 10 KOs) from Korea. The judges scored the fight 95-95, 98-93, and 98-93.

In other Price vs Jonas results, Karriss Artingstall (7-0, 1 KO) defeated Raven Chapman (9-2, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision to win the British featherweight championship. After 10 rounds, the scores were 96-93, 98-91, and 97-92.

Jasmina Zapotoczna (9-1) from Poland upset England’s Chloe Watson (8-1) and claimed the European flyweight title by split decision. Two judges scored it 96-95 in favor of Zapotoczna, while one judge had it 97-93 for Watson.

Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin
Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Caroline Dubois
Caroline Dubois | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Karriss Artingstall vs Raven Chapman
Karriss Artingstall vs Raven Chapman | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Karriss Artingstall
Karriss Artingstall | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Jasmina Zapotoczna vs Chloe Watson
Jasmina Zapotoczna vs Chloe Watson | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Jasmina Zapotoczna
Jasmina Zapotoczna | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Francesca Hennessy vs Gemma Ruegg
Francesca Hennessy vs Gemma Ruegg | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Francesca Hennessy
Francesca Hennessy | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer

Kicking off the action, Francesca Hennessy (6-0, 1 KO) defeated Gemma Ruegg (8-13-1, 1 KO) via an 80-72 points decision in an eight-round all-British matchup at super bantamweight. With the victory, Hennessy claimed the WBA Intercontinental title.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

