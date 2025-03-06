Photos: Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price on weight for unified 147 lbs titles

Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price successfully weighed in for their championship bout, with the unified 147-pound titles on the line. The pair battle it out in the main event at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England, on March 7.

British two-division champion Jonas (16-2-1, 9 KOs), who brings to the ring her unified IBF and WBC belts, came in at 146 lbs. Price (8-0, 2 KOs) of Wales, who puts her WBA strap on the line, showed 145 lbs.

British WBC 135 lbs champion Caroline Dubois (10-0-1, 5 KOs) and challenger Bo Mi Re Shin (18-2-3, 10 KOs) of Korea, both weighed in at 133 lbs. The bout serves as the co-feature.

Karriss Artingstall (6-0, 1 KO) and Raven Chapman (9-1, 2 KOs) both tipped the scales at 124 lbs for their all-British 126 lbs championship. European 112 lbs titleholder Chloe Watson (8-0) of the UK and challenger Jasmina Zapotoczna (8-1) of Poland, both were 98 lbs.

Additionally, Francesca Hennessy (5-0, 1 KO) and Gemma Ruegg (8-12-1, 1 KOs) both were 120 lbs for their all-British bout with the WBA Intercontinental 122 lbs belt at stake. Ruegg replaced Carla Camila Campos Gonzales (7-3, 6 KOs) of Bolivia.

Previously announced Olympic medalist Cindy Ngamba no longer debuts as a pro in a 154 lbs bout against Kirstie Bavington (9-5-2, 2 KOs).

Check out the current Jonas vs Price lineup and weights below.

The Jonas vs Price weights are as follows: