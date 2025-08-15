Subscribe
Photos: Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte official for heavyweight clash

Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte successfully weigh in, making it official for their heavyweight bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Moses Itauma during the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Dillian Whyte
Moses Itauma during the weigh-in on August 15, 2025, ahead of his bout against Dillian Whyte in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte successfully weighed in, making it official for their heavyweight bout. The two fighters square off in the main event live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, August 16. Itauma’s WBO Intercontinental title is on the line.

Slovakian-born British 20-year-old southpaw Itauma (12-0, 10 KOs) weighed in at 245.5 lbs. Jamaican-British 37-year-old former title challenger Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs) showed 244.1 lbs, as per the displayed numbers during the broadcast,while Michael Buffer announced it as “two-hundred forty-four and one-half pounds,” i.e., 244.5 lbs.

Queensberry Promotions later confirmed Whyte’s weight as 244.5 lbs.

British champion Nick Ball (22-0-1, 13 KOs) came in at 126 lbs for his WBA title defense against Sam Goodman (20-0, 8 KOs). Australian challenger Goodman registered 125.1 lbs.

On the Itauma vs. Whyte undercard, Hayato Tsutsumi (7-0, 4 KOs) of Japan and Qais Ashfaq (13-3-1, 5 KOs) of the UK both tipped the scales at 131.9 lbs.

Filip Hrgovic (18-1, 14 KOs) of Croatia and David Adeleye (14-1, 13 KOs) of the UK declared 241.9 lbs and 240.5 lbs, respectively.

Former champion Raymond Ford (17-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, NJ, weighed in at 130.3 lbs for his bout against Abraham Nova (24-3-1, 17 KOs). Former title challenger Nova of Puerto Rico showed 129.1 lbs.

Additionally, Mohammed Alakel (4-0) of Saudi Arabia and Yumnam Santosh Singh (3-6, 1 KO) of India weighed in at 132 lbs and 132.6 lbs, respectively.

Check out the current Itauma vs. Whyte lineup and weights below.

Dillian Whyte during the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Moses Itauma
Dillian Whyte during the weigh-in on August 15, 2025, ahead of his bout against Moses Itauma in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Dillian Whyte and Moses Itauma during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Dillian Whyte and Moses Itauma during the weigh-in on August 15, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Dillian Whyte and Moses Itauma during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Dillian Whyte and Moses Itauma during the weigh-in on August 15, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Dillian Whyte and Moses Itauma during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Dillian Whyte and Moses Itauma during the weigh-in on August 15, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Dillian Whyte and Moses Itauma during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Dillian Whyte and Moses Itauma during the weigh-in on August 15, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Nick Ball and Sam Goodman during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Nick Ball and Sam Goodman during the weigh-in on August 15, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Nick Ball and Sam Goodman during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Nick Ball and Sam Goodman during the weigh-in on August 15, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Hayato Tsutsumi and Qais Ashfaq during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Hayato Tsutsumi and Qais Ashfaq during the weigh-in on August 15, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Filip Hrgovic and David Adeleye during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Filip Hrgovic and David Adeleye during the weigh-in on August 15, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Raymond Ford and Abraham Nova during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Raymond Ford and Abraham Nova during the weigh-in on August 15, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Mohammed Alakel and Yumnam Santosh Singh during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Mohammed Alakel and Yumnam Santosh Singh during the weigh-in on August 15, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

The Itauma vs. Whyte weights are as follows:

  • Moses Itauma (245.5 lbs) vs. Dillian Whyte (244.1 lbs)
  • Nick Ball (126 lbs) vs. Sam Goodman (125.1 lbs)
  • Hayato Tsutsumi (131.9 lbs) vs. Qais Ashfaq (131.9 lbs)
  • Filip Hrgovic (241.9 lbs) vs. David Adeleye (240.5 lbs)
  • Raymond Ford (130.3 lbs) vs. Abraham Nova (129.1 lbs)
  • Mohammed Alakel (132 lbs) vs. Yumnam Santosh Singh (132.6 lbs)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

