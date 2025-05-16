Misfits Boxing 21 results, start time, live stream, Till vs Stewart, full fight card

Misfits Boxing 21 features Darren Till vs Darren Stewart on Friday, May 16 at Becketwell Live in Derby, England. The former UFC fighters square off in an all-English showdown at cruiserweight. The contest headlines the fight card titled “Blinders and Brawls.”

Till (1-0, 1 KO boxing, 18-5-1 MMA) of Liverpool returns to the ring after he scored a sixth-round TKO against Anthony Taylor in January. Stewart (16-10, 2 NC MMA) of London makes his Misfits Boxing debut. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds.

In the co-main event, Idris Virgo defends his MF Boxing light heavyweight title against Ty Mitchell. Another title bout pits MF Boxing heavyweight champion Chase DeMoor against challenger Tank Tolman.

Also on the card is a heavyweight “Survivor Tag” with TempoArts, Big Tobz, Godson Umeh, and Curtis Pritchard. Two additional heavyweight matchups feature Wakey Wines versus MoDeen, and Jordan Banjo against Wil Anderson. Plus, Walid Sharks faces Fox The G, and Joey Knight takes on Andy Howson at lightweight.

Main card (2:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM BST)

Darren Till vs. Darren Stewart

Idris Virgo vs. Ty Mitchell

Chase DeMoor vs. Tank Tolman

Walid Sharks vs. FoxTheG

Wakey Wines vs. MoDeen

Jordan Banjo vs. Wil Anderson

Godson Umeh vs. Tempo Arts vs. Big Tobz vs. Curtis Pritchard

Joey Knight vs. Andy Howson

Prelims (12:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM BST)