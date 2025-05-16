Subscribe
Misfits Boxing 21 results, start time, live stream, Till vs Stewart, full fight card

Misfits Boxing 21: Till vs Stewart live results from Derby, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Darren Till and Darren Stewart come face-to-face at the weigh-in ahead of their bout at Misfits Boxing 21 in Derby, England
Darren Till and Darren Stewart come face-to-face at the weigh-in on May 15, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout at Becketwell Live in Derby, England | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing
Misfits Boxing 21 features Darren Till vs Darren Stewart on Friday, May 16 at Becketwell Live in Derby, England. The former UFC fighters square off in an all-English showdown at cruiserweight. The contest headlines the fight card titled “Blinders and Brawls.”

Till (1-0, 1 KO boxing, 18-5-1 MMA) of Liverpool returns to the ring after he scored a sixth-round TKO against Anthony Taylor in January. Stewart (16-10, 2 NC MMA) of London makes his Misfits Boxing debut. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds.

In the co-main event, Idris Virgo defends his MF Boxing light heavyweight title against Ty Mitchell. Another title bout pits MF Boxing heavyweight champion Chase DeMoor against challenger Tank Tolman.

Also on the card is a heavyweight “Survivor Tag” with TempoArts, Big Tobz, Godson Umeh, and Curtis Pritchard. Two additional heavyweight matchups feature Wakey Wines versus MoDeen, and Jordan Banjo against Wil Anderson. Plus, Walid Sharks faces Fox The G, and Joey Knight takes on Andy Howson at lightweight.

Misfits Boxing 21 live blog

Misfits Boxing 21 start time

Misfits Boxing 21 airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST. The prelims begin at 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT in the U.S. and 5:30 PM BST in the UK.

Misfits Boxing 21 results

Get Misfits Boxing 21 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (2:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM BST)

  • Darren Till vs. Darren Stewart
  • Idris Virgo vs. Ty Mitchell
  • Chase DeMoor vs. Tank Tolman
  • Walid Sharks vs. FoxTheG
  • Wakey Wines vs. MoDeen
  • Jordan Banjo vs. Wil Anderson
  • Godson Umeh vs. Tempo Arts vs. Big Tobz vs. Curtis Pritchard
  • Joey Knight vs. Andy Howson

Prelims (12:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM BST)

  • Amir Anderson vs. Ernesto Olvera
  • Dylan Price vs. Ckari Cani Mansilla
