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PBC announces DAZN deal, PPVs to remain available on Prime Video

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu in Australia marks the first event under the new PBC and DAZN partnership

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Crowd inside Barclays Center during the Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. boxing event
The crowd during the Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. boxing event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on March 1, 2025. Photo by Rey Del Rio / Premier Boxing Champions

Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) and TGB Promotions have joined DAZN in a new partnership, which begins on July 25 with Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu in Australia.

  • The announcement on Thursday states that the new partnership will bring “PBC’s marquee fight nights to fans around the world on DAZN.”
  • PBC’s pay-per-view events will also continue to be available on Prime Video.

PBC becomes the latest major boxing entity to join the streaming platform, alongside Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions, Top Rank, Queensberry, Boxxer, Salita Promotions, MF Pro, and now TGB Promotions.

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Over the years, PBC events have featured some of boxing’s biggest names, including David Benavidez, the Charlo brothers, Gervonta Davis, Sebastian Fundora, Isaac Cruz, Lamont Roach Jr., Jesus Ramos Jr., and others.

  • Following Spence Jr.’s return to the ring against Tszyu in Sydney, Rolando Romero defends his WBA welterweight title against Teofimo Lopez live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 22.

A pair of non-pay-per-view PBC fight nights on DAZN are scheduled for September 19 and October 17. Further event details are expected to be announced shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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