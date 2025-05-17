Misfits Boxing 21 photos: Till bests Stewart, Mitchell dethrones Virgo & more

Darren Till walked away with the win on May 16, when he faced Darren Stewart in the headliner of Misfits Boxing 21 at Becketwell Live in Derby, England. On his way to victory by decision, the former UFC welterweight title challenger dropped the fellow former MMA fighter twice.

Stewart first touched the canvas in the first round after Till landed a big left overhand. The second knockdown came in the last seconds of the final round, also from a left hand.

Darren Till (2-0, 1 KO boxing, 18-5-1 MMA) secured the win by unanimous decision with scores of 77-74, 77-74, and 77-73. The 32-year-old Liverpool southpaw was quicker in the first few rounds, working angles, and found his momentum in the eighth and final round.

34-year-old Londoner Darren Stewart (0-1 boxing, 16-10, 2 NC MMA), who spent almost the entire fight working on the front foot yet taking a few shots, didn’t succeed in his pro boxing debut.

Darren Till during his boxing against Darren Stewart at Becketwell Live in Derby, England, May 16, 2025 | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing

Darren Stewart during his boxing bout against Darren Till at Becketwell Live in Derby, England, May 16, 2025 | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing

Darren Till throws a jab during his boxing against Darren Stewart at Becketwell Live in Derby, England, May 16, 2025 | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing

Darren Till knocks down Darren Stewart in their boxing bout at Becketwell Live in Derby, England, May 16, 2025 | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing

Darren Till victorious over Darren Stewart in their boxing bout at Becketwell Live in Derby, England, May 16, 2025 | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing

Darren Till and Darren Stewart after their boxing bout at Becketwell Live in Derby, England, May 16, 2025 | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing

In championship bouts

In the co-main event, Ty Mitchell defeated Idris Virgo by TKO to claim the MF Boxing Pro light heavyweight title. Mitchell dominated Virgo, landing a flurry of heavy punches that forced the referee to step in and wave the fight off. The official time was 2:58 into the third round.

In another championship bout, Chase DeMoor dropped and stopped Tank Tolman to retain his MF Boxing heavyweight title. The time of the stoppage was 1:15 into the third round.

Chase DeMoor after his boxing bout against Tank Tolman at Becketwell Live in Derby, England, May 16, 2025 | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing

Ty Mitchell during his boxing bout against Idris Virgo at Becketwell Live in Derby, England, May 16, 2025 | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing

In other bouts

Among other Misfits Boxing 21 results, FoxTheG defeated Walid Sharks in a four-rounder at lightweight. The scores were 40-38, 38-37, and 39-37.

Wakey Wines earned a unanimous decision over MoDeen at heavyweight. The judges scored the bout 48-47, 49-46, and 49-46.

In another matchup at heavyweight, Jordan Banjo defeated Wil Anderson by TKO. The time of the stoppage was 2:13 into the fourth round.

Tempo Arts came out on top, winning a heavyweight “Survivor Tag” bout via a 148-132 score against Curtis Pritchard. Two other participants – Big Tobz and Godson Umeh – were eliminated in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

In the main card opener, Joey Knight defeated Andy Howson by unanimous decision. After five rounds at lightweight, the scores were 49-46, 48-47, and 48-47.

FoxTheG and Walid Sharks during their boxing bout at Becketwell Live in Derby, England, May 16, 2025 | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing

Jordan Banjo during his boxing bout against Wil Anderson at Becketwell Live in Derby, England, May 16, 2025 | David Cavan/Misfits Boxing

On the prelims

Atop the prelims, Amir Anderson TKO’d Ernesto Olvera in the third round at middleweight. The official time of the stoppage was 1:30 of the round.

Kicking off the action, Ckari Cani Mansilla knocked out Dylan Price in the eighth round at super bantamweight. The fight ended at 2:42 into the round.