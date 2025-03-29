Subscribe
Mayer vs Ryan 2 results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan 2 live results from Bleaulive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan face each other at the weigh-in ahead of their rematch in Las Vegas
Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan come face-to-face at the weigh-in on March 28, 2025 ahead of their rematch at the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Mikaela Mayer faces Sandy Ryan in a championship rematch live on ESPN from the Bleaulive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on March 29. The pair square off in a scheduled 10-round bout at welterweight, with the WBO title at stake.

Two-weight champion Mayer (20-2, 5 KOs) makes the first defense of the belt she claimed against Ryan (7-2-1, 3 KOs) by majority decision last September in New York. The British former champion looks to take revenge on the current titleholder from Woodland Hills, CA and reclaim the strap.

The co-main event features a WBO welterweight title fight between champion Brian Norman Jr. (26-0, 20 KOs) and challenger Derrieck Cuevas (27-1-1, 19 KOs). Unbeaten Norman Jr. from Decatur, GA earned the interim belt by knockout against Giovani Santillan last May and was promoted to full champion after Terence Crawford vacated the title. Riding a four-fight winning streak, Puerto Rico’s once-beaten contender Cuevas is fighting for his first major title.

Headlining the Mayer vs Ryan 2 undercard, Bruce Carrington (14-0, 8 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY and Jose Enrique Vivas (23-3, 12 KOs) of Mexico meet in a 10-round eliminator for the WBC featherweight title. Among other bouts, Emiliano Vargas (12-0, 10 KOs) of Oxnard, CA and Giovannie Gonzalez (20-7-2, 15 KOs) of Lodi, CA battle it out in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

Also on the card, Tiger Johnson (14-0, 6 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio makes his debut at welterweight in an eight-round matchup against Kendo Castaneda (21-8, 9 KOs) of San Antonio, TX. Dedrick Crocklem (1-0, 1 KO) of Tacoma, WA and Dionne Ruvalcaba (2-1, 1 KO) of Oxnard, CA clash in a four-rounder at super featherweight. The event opener is a four-round bantamweight contest between debuting Emmanuel Chance of East Orange, NJ and Miguel Guzman (1-0, 1 KO) of Pomona, CA.

Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan 2 live blog

Mayer vs Ryan 2 start time

Mayer vs Ryan 2 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT for the main card, following the prelims starting at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan 2 results

Get Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT)

  • Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan
  • Brian Norman Jr vs. Derrieck Cuevas

Prelims (7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT)

  • Bruce Carrington vs. Enrique Vivas
  • Emiliano Vargas vs. Giovannie Gonzalez
  • Tiger Johnson vs. Kendo Castaneda
  • Dedrick Crocklem vs. Dionne Ruvalcaba
  • Emmanuel Chance vs. Miguel Guzman
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

