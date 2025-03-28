Photos: Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan official for 147 lbs championship rematch

Following the pre-fight press conference and rounding out Fight Week, Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan made weight for their 147 lbs rematch. The contest takes place at Bleaulive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on March 29. The pair square off in the main event with the WBO title on the line.

Two-weight champion Mayer (20-2, 5 KOs) of Woodland Hills, CA, who won their first fight by majority decision to become the new champion eight months ago, came in at 146 lbs. Former champion Ryan (7-2-1, 3 KOs) of the UK showed 145.5 lbs for her attempt to reclaim the belt.

Brian Norman Jr. (26-0, 20 KOs) of Decatur, GA weighed in at 146.7 lbs for the first defense of his WBO strap against Derrieck Cuevas (27-1-1, 19 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The latter was 146.3 lbs. The bout serves as the co-feature.

Bruce Carrington (14-0, 8 KOs) of Brooklyn and Mexico’s Jose Enrique Vivas (23-3, 12 KOs) tipped the scales at 125.3 lbs and 125.8 lbs, respectively, for their undercard matchup, serving as a final eliminator for the WBC title. Emiliano Vargas (12-0, 10 KOs) of Oxnard, CA showed 138.6 lbs for his undercard bout against Giovannie Gonzalez (20-7-2, 15 KOs) of Lodi, CA, who was 138.3 lbs.

Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Brian Norman Jr and Derrieck Cuevas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Bruce Carrington and Enrique Vivas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Emiliano Vargas and Giovannie Gonzalez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Tiger Johnson and Kendo Castaneda | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Dedrick Crocklem and Dionne Ruvalcaba | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Emmanuel Chance and Miguel Guzman | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The Mayer vs Ryan 2 weights are as follows:

Main card

Mikaela Mayer (146) vs. Sandy Ryan (145.5)

Brian Norman Jr (146.7) vs. Derrieck Cuevas (146.3)

Prelims