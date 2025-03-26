Full fight video: Mikaela Mayer defeats Sandy Ryan to claim title

Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan square off in a rematch on March 29 at the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The contest features the two-division champion, representing the host country, against the former champion from England. Mayer puts her WBO welterweight title on the line.

The pair meet again following their first fight in September in New York City. After 10 rounds, Mayer (20-2, 5 KOs) of Woodland Hills, CA, walked away with the win, dethroning Britain’s Ryan (7-2-1, 3 KOs) by majority decision. The scorecards read 97-93, 96-94, and 95-95.

On the day of the fight, as she was leaving the hotel for the venue, Ryan was hit with a tin of red paint. Mayer stated that she had nothing to do with the incident.

Post-fight, Mayer said she wanted to become the undisputed champion in her new division. Ryan stated that the events prior to the fight “unsettled” her.

Battling it out this Saturday in Las Vegas, 34-year-old Mikaela Mayer makes the first defense of her 147-pound belt. 31-year-old Sandy Ryan looks to take revenge and reclaim the title.