Live results: Ryan Garcia beats Mario Barrios to claim title – Video

Mario Barrios faces Ryan Garcia live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 21. The pair square off in a scheduled 12-round welterweight bout with Barrios’ WBC title on the line.

San Antonio two-division world champion Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs) makes the third defense of his belt following draws with Manny Pacquiao and Abel Ramos. Former interim WBC lightweight champion Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs, 1 NC) of Victorville, California, once again challenges for one of the major belts after falling short against Rolando Romero last May.

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On the Barrios vs Garcia undercard, Richardson Hitchins (20-0, 8 KOs) of Brooklyn makes the second defense of his IBF super lightweight title against Oscar Duarte (30-2-1, 23 KOs) of Mexico. Gary Antuanne Russell (18-1, 17 KOs) of Capitol Heights, Maryland, defends his WBA super lightweight title against Andy Hiraoka (24-0, 19 KOs) of Japan.

A super lightweight bout pits Detroit’s Frank Martin (19-1, 13 KOs) against Nahir Albright (17-2, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia. A super middleweight contest features Bektemir Melikuziev (16-1, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan against Sena Agbeko (29-4, 23 KOs) of Ghana.

Barrios vs Garcia results

Get Barrios vs Garcia full fight card results below.

Main card

Ryan Garcia def. Mario Barrios by unanimous decision (119-108, 120-107, 118-109) | Watch video

Gary Antuanne Russell def. Andy Hiraoka by unanimous decision (117-110, 116-111, 116-111) | Watch video

Frank Martin vs. Nahir Albright – unanimous draw (95-95, 95-95, 95-95)

Bektemir Melikuziev def. Sena Agbeko by TKO (R7, 2:58)

Amari Jones def. Luis Arias by TKO (R4, 3:00)

Prelims

Mohammed Alakel def. Ronny Reyes by TKO (R2, 2:27)

Joshua Edwards def. Brandon Colantonio by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Barrios vs Garcia live blog February 22, 2026 12:38 AM EST Barrios vs Garcia Post-Fight Press Conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. February 22, 2026 12:22 AM EST Ryan Garcia wanted KO over Mario Barrios, calls out Shakur Stevenson Watch Ryan Garcia’s post-fight interview. February 22, 2026 12:08 AM EST Ryan Garcia defeats Mario Barrios by decision to become new champion Ryan Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs, 1 NC) of Victorville, California, defeats San Antonio’s Mario Barrios (29-3-2, 18 KOs) by unanimous decision to become the new WBC welterweight champion. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 119-108, 120-107, and 118-109.



On his way to victory, Garcia sent Barrios to the canvas in the first round. February 22, 2026 12:01 AM EST Two More Rounds Two more rounds to go in the main event between Mario Barrios and Ryan Garcia, as Garcia looks to pull off the upset. Barrios needs a knockout. February 21, 2026 11:56 PM EST Will Ryan Garcia dethrone Mario Barrios Here’s a sneak peek, as Ryan Garcia is in control through seven rounds in his attempt to dethrone Mario Barrios and become the new world champion. February 21, 2026 11:45 PM EST Ryan Garcia – Fast and Furious Ryan Garcia continues to dominate Mario Barrios. February 21, 2026 11:24 PM EST Barrios vs Garcia Underway – Knockdown in First Round Ryan Garcia knocks down Mario Barrios in the first minute of the fight. February 21, 2026 11:19 PM EST Mario Barrios Ring Walk Mario Barrios makes his ring walk to make the third defense of his WBC welterweight title against Ryan Garcia. February 21, 2026 11:17 PM EST Rayn Garcia Ring Walk Ryan Garcia makes his ring walk as he looks to dethrone Mario Barrios and claim the WBC welterweight title. February 21, 2026 10:57 PM EST Main event time: Mario Barrios vs Ryan Garcia It’s time for the main event: Mario Barrios defends his WBC welterweight title against Ryan Garcia.



San Antonio two-division champion Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs) makes the third defense of his belt, following draws with Manny Pacquiao and Abel Ramos.



Former interim WBC lightweight champion Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs, 1 NC) of Victorville, California, challenges for one of the major belts and looks to bounce back from a defeat to Rolando Romero. Mario Barrios and Ryan Garcia face off during the weigh-in on February 20, 2026, ahead of their bout in Las Vegas, NV | Team Barrios February 21, 2026 10:55 PM EST What Terence Crawford Expects From a Good Fight Three-division undisputed champion Terence Crawford is in the building. February 21, 2026 10:54 PM EST Gary Antuanne Russell defeats Andy Hiraoka by decision to retain title Gary Antuanne Russell (19-1, 17 KOs) of Capitol Heights, Maryland, defeats Japan’s Andy Hiraoka (24-1, 19 KOs) by unanimous decision. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 117-110, 116-111, and 116-111.



With the win, Russell retains his WBA super lightweight title. Hiraoka, who was deducted a point in the 10th round for low blows, falls short in his first attempt to become a champion, suffering his first defeat. February 21, 2026 10:11 PM EST Ryan Garcia Warming Up Ryan Garcia is getting ready for his bid to dethrone Mario Barrios and become the new WBC welterweight champion. February 21, 2026 10:09 PM EST Mario Barrios Handwrapping It’s almost time for Mario Barrios to defend his WBC welterweight title against Ryan Garcia. February 21, 2026 9:58 PM EST Co-feature: Gary Antuanne Russell vs Andy Hiraoka Gary Antuanne Russell (18-1, 17 KOs) of Capitol Heights, Maryland, defends his WBA super lightweight title against Andy Hiraoka (24-0, 19 KOs) of Japan. Gary Antuanne Russell and Andy Hiraoka during the weigh-in on February 20, 2026, ahead of their bout in Las Vegas, NV | Team Barrios February 21, 2026 9:45 PM EST Martin vs Albright ends in draw Detroit’s Frank Martin (19-1-1, 13 KOs) and Nahir Albright (17-2-1, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia fight to a unanimous draw. After 10 rounds at super lightweight, all three judges scored the fight 95-95. February 21, 2026 9:25 PM EST Martin vs Albright underway The super lightweight bout between Detroit’s Frank Martin (19-1, 13 KOs) and Nahir Albright (17-2, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia is underway. Here’s some action from Round 7. February 21, 2026 9:10 PM EST Ryan Garcia arrives to challenge Mario Barrios Ryan Garcia arrives at the arena to make his latest attempt to become a world champion, as he challenges Mario Barrios for his WBC welterweight title. In his previous outing last May, Garcia fell short against Rolando Romero in his bid to claim the vacant WBA 147-pound belt. February 21, 2026 9:05 PM EST Oscar Duarte reacts to cancellation of Richardson Hitchins fight Here’s what Mexico’s Oscar Duarte had to say after learning that his fight with Brooklyn’s IBF super lightweight champion Richardson Hitchins got canceled. February 21, 2026 8:25 PM EST Up next: Frank Martin vs Nahir Albright Detroit native Frank Martin (19-1, 13 KOs) takes on Philadelphia’s Nahir Albright (17-2, 7 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight bout. Frank Martin and Nahir Albright during the weigh-in on February 20, 2026, ahead of their bout in Las Vegas, NV | Team Barrios February 21, 2026 8:16 PM EST Bektemir Melikuziev TKOs Sena Agbeko in seventh round Bektemir Melikuziev (17-1, 11 KOs) of Uzbekistan scores a dominant seventh-round TKO over Ghana’s Sena Agbeko (29-5, 23 KOs) at super middleweight. The referee waved the fight off at 2:58 of the round. February 21, 2026 7:42 PM EST Next fight: Bektemir Melikuziev vs Sena Agbeko Up next, Bektemir Melikuziev (16-1, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan faces Sena Agbeko (29-4, 23 KOs) of Ghana in a 10-round super middleweight bout. Bektemir Melikuziev and Sena Agbeko during the weigh-in on February 20, 2026, ahead of their bout in Las Vegas, NV | Team Barrios February 21, 2026 7:32 PM EST Amari Jones drops and stops Luis Arias in four rounds Amari Jones (16-0, 14 KOs) drops Luis Arias (22-7-1, 11 KOs) with a left hook on his way to a fourth-round TKO at middleweight. Arias retired on stool before the fifth round. February 21, 2026 7:09 PM EST Up next: Amari Jones vs Luis Arias Kicking off the main card, Amari Jones (15-0, 13 KOs) faces Luis Arias (22-6-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-round middleweight bout. Amari Jones and Luis Arias face off during the weigh-in on February 20, 2026, ahead of their bout in Las Vegas, NV | Team Barrios February 21, 2026 6:49 PM EST Richardson Hitchins vs Oscar Duarte – Fight Canceled The title fight between Richardson Hitchins (20-0, 8 KOs) of Brooklyn and Oscar Duarte (30-2-1, 23 KOs) of Mexico has been canceled.



Hitchins – who was scheduled to make the second defense of his IBF super lightweight title – was forced to withdraw due to illness. Richardson Hitchins during the weigh-in on February 20, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV | Team Barrios February 21, 2026 6:45 PM EST Shields vs Crews-Dezurn 2 – Heated Weigh-Ins Meanwhile, the final face-off between Claressa Shields and Franchon Crews-Dezurn ahead of their rematch didn’t end nicely. They clash tomorrow night in Detroit. February 21, 2026 6:36 PM EST Mohammed Alakel TKOs Ronny Reyes in second round Mohammed Alakel (8-0, 2 KOs) defeats Ronny Reyes (5-3, 1 KO) by second-round TKO at super featherweight, hurting his opponent with a left body shot. The stoppage came at 2:27 of the round. February 21, 2026 6:01 PM EST Joshua Edwards defeats Brandon Colantonio by decision In the event opener, Joshua Edwards (6-0, 5 KOs) defeats Brandon Colantonio (7-2, 1 KO) by unanimous decision. After six rounds at heavyweight, all three judges scored the fight 60-54. February 21, 2026 4:15 PM EST Barrios vs Garcia Kickoff The boxing action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is about to begin, with free prelims streaming live on YouTube. February 21, 2026 3:14 PM EST David Benavidez vs Zurdo Ramírez – First Face-Off In case you missed it, check out the first face-off between David Benavidez and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez moments ago at a kickoff press conference ahead of their bout in Las Vegas. February 21, 2026 1:48 PM EST Benavidez vs Ramirez – Kickoff Press Conference While waiting for the Barrios vs Garcia showdown, tune in to the David Benavidez vs Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez kickoff press conference. They officially announce their showdown on May 2 in Las Vegas and face off for the first time. February 21, 2026 12:32 PM EST Barrios vs Garcia official for WBC 147-pound title A day before the bout, both fighters made the required weight limit and are eligible for the WBC 147-pound title. Defending champion Mario Barrios weighed in at 147 lbs. Challenger Ryan Garcia showed 146.5 lbs.



In case you missed it – watch the full weigh-ins. Mario Barrios and Ryan Garcia during the weigh-in on February 20, 2026, ahead of their bout in Las Vegas, NV | Team Barrios February 21, 2026 3:16 AM EST Ryan Garcia previous fight against Rolando Romero In his previous outing last May in New York, Ryan Garcia faced Rolando Romero – in case you missed it, watch the full fight. Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero during their bout at Times Square in New York City, on May 2, 2025 | Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom February 21, 2026 3:04 AM EST Mario Barrios previous fight against Manny Pacquiao In case you missed it – watch the full fight between Mario Barrios and Manny Pacquiao from last July in Las Vegas. Barrios put his WBC welterweight title on the line, while Pacquiao made his return to the ring after nearly eight years away. Mario Barrios lands a jab during his bout against Manny Pacquiao at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on July 19, 2025 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions February 21, 2026 1:10 AM EST Barrios vs Garcia – Final Faceoff At the weigh-in ceremony, Mario Barrios and Ryan Garcia went face to face one last time ahead of their bout. February 20, 2026 11:00 PM EST Barrios vs Garcia: How to watch and start time Barrios vs Garcia airs live on DAZN. The start time is 5:45 p.m. ET / 2:45 p.m. PT in the U.S. and 10:45 p.m. GMT in the UK.



In Australia, Barrios vs Garcia airs live on Sunday, February 22 at 9:45 am AEDT.