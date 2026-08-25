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Live results: Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 3

Dana White's Contender Series Season 10, Week 3 features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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UFC Octagon set up at Meta APEX in Las Vegas
The UFC Octagon set up at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 10, 2020. Photo by Chris Unger / Sciaffo LLC
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Following Week 2, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 3 airs live tonight (Tuesday, August 25) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The event features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC.

  • Headlining the card, local Bella Mir (4-0) faces Denver’s Alex Apodaca (3-1) in a bantamweight bout.
  • The co-main event is an all-Brazilian heavyweight contest between Mario Piazzon (12-1) and Guilherme Uriel (7-2).

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

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Other bouts include:

  • A welterweight battle features Gary Balletto (11-3) of Cranston, Rhode Island, against Scotland’s Sean Clancy Jr. (8-0).
  • Another welterweight matchup pits Ronald Humphrey (4-0) of Atlanta, Georgia, against Mexico’s Alexis Miranda (9-2).
  • A middleweight bout between Argentina’s Carlos Petruzzella (15-1) and Nick Galanti (7-1) of Morganville, New Jersey, kicks off the action.

DWCS Season 10, Week 3 results

(7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

  • Bella Mir vs. Alex Apodaca
  • Mario Piazzon vs. Guilherme Uriel
  • Gary Balletto vs. Sean Clancy Jr.
  • Ronald Humphrey vs. Alexis Miranda
  • Carlos Petruzzella vs. Nick Galanti

DWCS Season 10, Week 3 live blog

Bella Mir vs Alex Apodaca – Face-Off

Watch Bella Mir and Alex Apodaca come face to face ahead of their bout headlining the card.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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