Live results: Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 3

Following Week 2, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 3 airs live tonight (Tuesday, August 25) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The event features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC.

Headlining the card, local Bella Mir (4-0) faces Denver’s Alex Apodaca (3-1) in a bantamweight bout.

The co-main event is an all-Brazilian heavyweight contest between Mario Piazzon (12-1) and Guilherme Uriel (7-2).

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

Advertisement

Other bouts include:

A welterweight battle features Gary Balletto (11-3) of Cranston, Rhode Island, against Scotland’s Sean Clancy Jr. (8-0).

Another welterweight matchup pits Ronald Humphrey (4-0) of Atlanta, Georgia, against Mexico’s Alexis Miranda (9-2).

A middleweight bout between Argentina’s Carlos Petruzzella (15-1) and Nick Galanti (7-1) of Morganville, New Jersey, kicks off the action.

DWCS Season 10, Week 3 results

(7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

Bella Mir vs. Alex Apodaca

Mario Piazzon vs. Guilherme Uriel

Gary Balletto vs. Sean Clancy Jr.

Ronald Humphrey vs. Alexis Miranda

Carlos Petruzzella vs. Nick Galanti

DWCS Season 10, Week 3 live blog August 25, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Bella Mir vs Alex Apodaca – Face-Off Watch Bella Mir and Alex Apodaca come face to face ahead of their bout headlining the card.