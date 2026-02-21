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Benavidez vs Ramirez: Tickets go on sale for May clash in Las Vegas

David Benavidez challenges Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez for his unified cruiserweight title during Cinco de Mayo weekend

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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David Benavidez holding WBC belt during grand arrivals ahead of his boxing match
David Benavidez during The Ring IV Grand Arrivals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 18, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

David Benavidez faces Zurdo Ramirez on Saturday, May 2, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with ticket information for the event now confirmed. The Mexico vs Mexico showdown headlines a PBC PPV on Prime Video during Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Tickets for Benavidez vs Ramirez can be purchased through AXS.com, according to a Premier Boxing Champions announcement on Friday. Pre-sale starts on Tuesday, February 24, from 10 a.m. PT until 10 p.m. PT with the codes PBC or GBP. Public on-sale begins on Wednesday, February 25, at 10 a.m. PT.

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David Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs) challenges fellow two-division world champion “Zurdo” Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs) for his unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles.

In his previous outing last November, Benavidez defeated Anthony Yarde by seventh-round TKO to retain his WBC light heavyweight title. Going up against Ramirez, the 29-year-old Phoenix, Arizona, native aims to become a champion in his third weight class.

Ramirez was last in action in June, scoring a unanimous decision over Yuniel Dorticos to retain his 200-pound belts. Ahead of his fight with Benavidez, the 34-year-old Mazatlán native was expected to face Robin Sirwan Safar in January, but that bout did not materialize after Safar withdrew due to injury. Ramirez instead returned to the ring as a boxing promoter.

David Benavidez and Zurdo Ramirez are scheduled to preview their bout and face each other for the first time at a launch press conference this Saturday at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

The bouts featured on the Benavidez vs Zurdo undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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