Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Paro vs Hitchins results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins live results from San Juan, Puerto Rico

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Liam Paro faces Richardson Hitchins live from San Juan, Puerto Rico
Liam Paro and Richardson Hitchins at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico on December 7, 2024 | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Liam Paro (25-0, 15 KOs) faces Richardson Hitchins (18-0, 7 KOs) live on DAZN from Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico on December 7. The undefeated IBF super lightweight champion from Australia makes the first defense of his title. The unbeaten contender from Brooklyn, New York makes his first attempt to get to the top of the division. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-feature, Henry Lebron (19-0, 10 KOs) and Christopher Diaz (29-4, 19 KOs) battle it out at super featherweight. The all-Puerto Rican contest is scheduled for 10 rounds, with the WBA Continental Latin America, IBF Latino, and WBO NABO belts on the line.

Also on the card, Puerto Rico’s Yankiel Rivera (6-0, 2 KOs) takes on Angel Gonzalez (14-0, 7 KOs) of Hartford, Connecticut in a 10-rounder at flyweight. The WBC Silver, WBA Continental Americas, and WBO Intercontinental straps are at stake.

Plus, Marc Castro (13-0, 8 KOs) of Fresno, CA goes up against Agustin Ezequiel Quintana (20-2-1, 13 KOs) of Argentina. The pair squares off in a 10-rounder at lightweight.

Atop the Paro vs Hitchins prelims, William Ortiz (6-0 4 KOs) and Lionell Taz Colon Santana (6-0 3 KOs) meet in an eight-round all-Puerto Rican matchup at super lightweight. Among other bouts, Jalil Hackett (9-0 7 KOs) of Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico’s Jose Roman Vazquez (13-1, 6 KOs) clash in a 10-rounder for the WBA Continental North America welterweight title.

As well, Juan Zayas (10-0-1, 8 KOs) of Puerto Rico battles Marcelino Nieves (19-0 13 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. In addition, Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro (2-0, 1 KO) of Puerto Rico and Jose Alfredo Guevara (2-2-1, 1 KOs) of Laredo, Texas go head-to-head in a four-round super featherweight float bout.

Kicking off the action, Puerto Rico’s Stephanie Pineiro Aquino (7-0, 2 KOs) fights Brazil’s Kalindra Faria (2-2) in an eight-rounder at welterweight. The latter replaced former champion Ogleidis Suarez (30-5-1, 14 KOs) of Venezuela.

Watch on DAZN

Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins results

Get Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT)

  • Liam Paro vs. Richardson Hitchins
  • Henry Lebron vs. Christopher Diaz
  • Yankiel Rivera vs. Angel Gonzalez
  • Marc Castro vs. Agustin Ezequiel Quintana

Prelims (3:15 pm ET / 12:15 pm PT)

  • William Ortiz vs. Lionell Taz Colon Santana
  • Jalil Hackett vs. Jose Roman Vazquez
  • Juan Zayas vs. Geraldo Valdez
  • Stephanie Pineiro Aquino vs. Kalindra Faria
  • Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro vs. Jose Alfredo Guevara
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.