Paro vs Hitchins results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Liam Paro (25-0, 15 KOs) faces Richardson Hitchins (18-0, 7 KOs) live on DAZN from Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico on December 7. The undefeated IBF super lightweight champion from Australia makes the first defense of his title. The unbeaten contender from Brooklyn, New York makes his first attempt to get to the top of the division. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-feature, Henry Lebron (19-0, 10 KOs) and Christopher Diaz (29-4, 19 KOs) battle it out at super featherweight. The all-Puerto Rican contest is scheduled for 10 rounds, with the WBA Continental Latin America, IBF Latino, and WBO NABO belts on the line.

Also on the card, Puerto Rico’s Yankiel Rivera (6-0, 2 KOs) takes on Angel Gonzalez (14-0, 7 KOs) of Hartford, Connecticut in a 10-rounder at flyweight. The WBC Silver, WBA Continental Americas, and WBO Intercontinental straps are at stake.

Plus, Marc Castro (13-0, 8 KOs) of Fresno, CA goes up against Agustin Ezequiel Quintana (20-2-1, 13 KOs) of Argentina. The pair squares off in a 10-rounder at lightweight.

Atop the Paro vs Hitchins prelims, William Ortiz (6-0 4 KOs) and Lionell Taz Colon Santana (6-0 3 KOs) meet in an eight-round all-Puerto Rican matchup at super lightweight. Among other bouts, Jalil Hackett (9-0 7 KOs) of Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico’s Jose Roman Vazquez (13-1, 6 KOs) clash in a 10-rounder for the WBA Continental North America welterweight title.

As well, Juan Zayas (10-0-1, 8 KOs) of Puerto Rico battles Marcelino Nieves (19-0 13 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. In addition, Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro (2-0, 1 KO) of Puerto Rico and Jose Alfredo Guevara (2-2-1, 1 KOs) of Laredo, Texas go head-to-head in a four-round super featherweight float bout.

Kicking off the action, Puerto Rico’s Stephanie Pineiro Aquino (7-0, 2 KOs) fights Brazil’s Kalindra Faria (2-2) in an eight-rounder at welterweight. The latter replaced former champion Ogleidis Suarez (30-5-1, 14 KOs) of Venezuela.

Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins results

Main card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT)

Liam Paro vs. Richardson Hitchins

Henry Lebron vs. Christopher Diaz

Yankiel Rivera vs. Angel Gonzalez

Marc Castro vs. Agustin Ezequiel Quintana

Prelims (3:15 pm ET / 12:15 pm PT)