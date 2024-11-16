Yankiel Rivera vs Angel Gonzalez joins Paro-Hitchins undercard

The bout between Yankiel Rivera and Angel Gonzalez has been confirmed, among other matchups, for the Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins undercard. The event takes place at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico on December 7.

The pair battles it out at flyweight. Rivera’s WBO Intercontinental and WBA Continental Americas belts are on the line. In addition, a vacant WBC “Silver” belt is at stake.

Unbeaten Yankiel Rivera (6-0, 2 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against Victor Efrain Sandoval last time out in June. In February, the 27-year-old Puerto Rican similarly defeated Andy Dominguez Velasquez.

“The goal for which I embarked on this wonderful journey full of hope is closer than ever,” Rivera said. “By now, there are no easy fights, and each fight gets me closer to that cherished and long-awaited opportunity for a world title. On December 7, I will be putting my titles on the line, but I will also be disputing the WBC ‘Silver’ title.”

“This victory will propel me right at the door of that world title opportunity, and there is no better place to do this than in front of my people at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum. Angel Gonzalez is a dangerous opponent and has all my respect. But I was born to become champion of the world and no one, absolutely no one, will stop me short of my destiny.”

“I want to give special thanks to Matchroom, my manager Peter Kahn and my adviser Miguel Ortega, who have, without reservations, put their trust in me. I will not let you down. See you all on December 7 where the great one’s fight: the Roberto Clemente, Puerto Rico!”

Undefeated Angel Gonzalez (14-0, 7 KOs) also makes his third ring appearance for the year. The 31-year-old native of Hartford, Connecticut won a pair of fights by UD against Josue Morales and Christian Robles in June and February, respectively.

“This fight means everything to me,” Gonzalez said. “It puts me one fight closer to my goal of becoming a world champion. The best thing about it is, I’m fighting in my island of Puerto Rico. I was born and raised in Hartford, Connecticut, but Puerto Rico will always be my home. My roots, just like my opponent’s are here.”

“The Boxing energy in Puerto Rico is unparalleled and it will give me more confidence and motivation to show all my people how great I am. I can’t wait for the opportunity. I want to thank CES Boxing and my promoter Jimmy Burchfield, Sr. for making this happen. I won’t let you guys down. See you December 7.”

Also confirmed for the Paro vs Hitchins undercard, a super featherweight matchup between Fresno’s Marc Castro (13-0, 8 KOs) and Agustin Ezequiel Quintana (20-2-1, 13 KOs) of Argentina. Plus, Puerto Rico’s Stephanie Pineiro Aquino (7-0, 2 KOs) takes on former champion Ogleidis Suarez (30-5-1, 14 KOs) of Venezuela.

In the main event, Liam Paro (25-0, 15 KOs) of Australia faces Richardson Hitchins (18-0, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York. Undefeated champion Paro makes the first defense of his IBF super lightweight title. Unbeaten contender Hitchins makes his first attempt to become champion.