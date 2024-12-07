Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins on weight for 140 lbs title

Liam Paro makes the first defense of his IBF super lightweight title against Richardson Hitchins in Puerto Rico

BoxingNewsPhotos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Liam Paro weighs-in for his bout against Richardson Hitchins
Liam Paro weighs-in for his bout against Richardson Hitchins at Coliseo Roberto Clemente Walker in San Juan, Puerto Rico on December 7, 2024 | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Liam Paro and Richardson Hitchins successfully weighed in for their world title fight at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico on December 7. The pair battles it out in the main event with the IBF 140-pound title on the line.

Both fighters made the required championship limit. Champion Liam Paro (25-0, 15 KOs) of Australia came in at 139.6 lbs. Mandatory challenger Richardson Hitchins (18-0, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York was 139.8 lbs.

Henry Lebron (19-0, 10 KOs) and Christopher Diaz (29-4, 19 KOs) tipped the scales at 130 lbs and 129.8 lbs, respectively. The pair goes toe-to-toe in the co-main event. The WBA Continental Latin America, IBF Latino, and WBO NABO belts are up for grabs.

Additionally, Puerto Rico’s Yankiel Rivera (6-0, 2 KOs) showed 112 lbs for his bout against Angel Gonzalez (14-0, 7 KOs) of Hartford, Connecticut, who was 110.8 lbs. The WBC Silver, WBA Continental Americas and WBO Intercontinental straps are at stake.

Check out the current Paro vs Hitchins lineup and weights below.

Richardson Hitchins
Richardson Hitchins | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Liam Paro and Richardson Hitchins come face to face
Liam Paro and Richardson Hitchins come face to face | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Liam Paro and Richardson Hitchins
Liam Paro and Richardson Hitchins | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Henry Lebron and Christopher Diaz
Henry Lebron and Christopher Diaz | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Yankiel Rivera and Angel Gonzalez
Yankiel Rivera and Angel Gonzalez | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Marc Castro and Agustin Ezequiel Quintana
Marc Castro and Agustin Ezequiel Quintana | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
William Ortiz and Lionell Taz Colon Santana
William Ortiz and Lionell Taz Colon Santana | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Jalil Hackett and Jose Roman Vazquez
Jalil Hackett and Jose Roman Vazquez | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Juan Zayas and Geraldo Valdez
Juan Zayas and Geraldo Valdez | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Stephanie Pineiro Aquino and Kalindra Faria
Stephanie Pineiro Aquino and Kalindra Faria | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro and Jose Alfredo Guevara
Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro and Jose Alfredo Guevara | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Paro vs Hitchins fight card

Main card

  • Liam Paro (139.6) vs. Richardson Hitchins (139.8)
  • Henry Lebron (130) vs. Christopher Diaz (129.8)
  • Yankiel Rivera (112) vs. Angel Gonzalez (110.8)
  • Marc Castro (137.2) vs. Agustin Ezequiel Quintana (136.4)

Prelims

  • William Ortiz (140) vs. Lionell Taz Colon Santana (139.2)
  • Jalil Hackett (147) vs. Jose Roman Vazquez (145.8)
  • Juan Zayas (117.4) vs. Geraldo Valdez (116.6)
  • Stephanie Pineiro Aquino (146.4) vs. Kalindra Faria (139.8)
  • Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro (128.2) vs. Jose Alfredo Guevara (127.4)
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.