Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins on weight for 140 lbs title

Liam Paro and Richardson Hitchins successfully weighed in for their world title fight at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico on December 7. The pair battles it out in the main event with the IBF 140-pound title on the line.
Both fighters made the required championship limit. Champion Liam Paro (25-0, 15 KOs) of Australia came in at 139.6 lbs. Mandatory challenger Richardson Hitchins (18-0, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York was 139.8 lbs.
Henry Lebron (19-0, 10 KOs) and Christopher Diaz (29-4, 19 KOs) tipped the scales at 130 lbs and 129.8 lbs, respectively. The pair goes toe-to-toe in the co-main event. The WBA Continental Latin America, IBF Latino, and WBO NABO belts are up for grabs.
Additionally, Puerto Rico’s Yankiel Rivera (6-0, 2 KOs) showed 112 lbs for his bout against Angel Gonzalez (14-0, 7 KOs) of Hartford, Connecticut, who was 110.8 lbs. The WBC Silver, WBA Continental Americas and WBO Intercontinental straps are at stake.
Check out the current Paro vs Hitchins lineup and weights below.
Paro vs Hitchins fight card
Main card
- Liam Paro (139.6) vs. Richardson Hitchins (139.8)
- Henry Lebron (130) vs. Christopher Diaz (129.8)
- Yankiel Rivera (112) vs. Angel Gonzalez (110.8)
- Marc Castro (137.2) vs. Agustin Ezequiel Quintana (136.4)
Prelims
- William Ortiz (140) vs. Lionell Taz Colon Santana (139.2)
- Jalil Hackett (147) vs. Jose Roman Vazquez (145.8)
- Juan Zayas (117.4) vs. Geraldo Valdez (116.6)
- Stephanie Pineiro Aquino (146.4) vs. Kalindra Faria (139.8)
- Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro (128.2) vs. Jose Alfredo Guevara (127.4)