Teraji vs Akui results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Kenshiro Teraji faces Seigo Yuri Akui live from Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo on March 13. The pair square off in a flyweight championship unification. The all-Japanese bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Two-division champion Teraji (24-1, 15 KOs) puts his WBC flyweight title on the line after wrecking Cristofer Rosales’ nose to claim the vacant strap last October. Akui (21-2-1, 11 KOs) brings his WBA belt to the ring, following a split decision win against Thai Thananchai Charunphak on the same card.

In the 12-round co-feature, Anthony Olascuaga (8-1, 6 KOs) of Los Angeles defends his WBO 112-pound title against two-weight champion Hiroto Kyoguchi (19-2, 12 KOs) of Japan. In the third 12-round championship clash, Shokichi Iwata (14-1, 11 KOs) of Japan defends his WBO light flyweight title against Puerto Rico’s former interim 108-pound champion Rene Santiago (13-4, 9 KOs).

Among other Teraji vs Akui undercard matchups, Tomoya Tsuboi of Japan makes his pro boxing debut in an eight-round bantamweight bout against Boonrueang Phayom (14-3, 14 KOs) of Thailand. Junya Nemoto debuts against fellow Japanese Naoki Matsumura (0-2) in a four-rounder at welterweight. In an all-Japanese four-rounder at lightweight, Yuki Nagano makes his debut against Takumi Ebina (1-1, 1 KO).

Teraji vs Akui live stream in the U.S. is available in on ESPN+. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream from a different location.

Kenshiro Teraji vs Seigo Yuri Akui results

Get Kenshiro Teraji vs Seigo Yuri Akui full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

(5:00 am ET / 2:00 am PT)