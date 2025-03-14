Video: Kenshiro Teraji stops Seigo Yuri Akui in final round to unify titles

Kenshiro Teraji walked away with the win on Thursday, March 13, defeating Seigo Yuri Akui to unify two belts at flyweight. The pair squared off in an all-Japanese main event at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo.

The contest ended before the final bell. Teraji claimed victory by TKO in the 12th round after a flurry of punches, forcing the referee to step in and save Akui from further punishment. Going into the final round, one judge had it 106-103 in favor of Teraji, while two others had it 105-104 for Akui.

Two-weight champion Kenshiro Teraji (25-1, 16 KOs) retained his WBC belt, claimed the WBA strap, and earned his seventh win in a row. Seigo Yuri Akui (21-3-1, 11 KOs) lost his WBA title and saw his nine-fight winning streak snapped.

In the co-feature, Anthony Olascuaga (9-1, 6 KOs) of Los Angeles successfully defended his WBO 112-pound title by unanimous decision against two-weight champion Hiroto Kyoguchi (19-3, 12 KOs) of Japan. The scores were 117-110, 114-113, and 118-109.

In the third championship bout, Rene Santiago (14-4, 9 KOs) of Puerto Rico dethroned Japan’s Shokichi Iwata (14-2, 11 KOs), earning a unanimous decision. The scores were 118-110, 117-111, and 116-112. With the victory, Santiago became the new WBO light flyweight champion.

Among other Teraji vs Akui results, Tomoya Tsuboi (1-0, 1 KO) of Japan successfully debuted as a pro, stopping Boonrueang Phayom (14-3, 14 KOs) of Thailand in the second round at bantamweight. Naoki Matsumura (1-2) defeated fellow Japanese fighter Junya Nemoto (0-1) in a four-rounder at welterweight, with the scores 40-36, 39-37, and 39-37. Takumi Ebina (1-1, 1 KO) defeated Yuki Nagano (0-1) by unanimous decision in an all-Japanese four-rounder at lightweight, with all three judges scoring it 38-37.