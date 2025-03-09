Fight video highlights: Kenshiro Teraji wrecks Cristofer Rosales’ nose to claim title

Kenshiro Teraji is back in the ring on March 13 when he faces Seigo Yuri Akui at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. The two-division champion defends his WBC flyweight title against compatriot and current WBA 112 lbs titleholder in a 12-round championship unification bout.

Teraji (24-1, 15 KOs) is coming off a win against Cristofer Rosales last October, also in Tokyo. Stepping through the ropes on the undercard of Seiya Tsutsumi vs Takuma Inoue, the 33-year-old native of Joyo, Kyoto faced Cristofer Rosales from Nicaragua. The pair battled for the vacant WBC strap.

The scheduled 12-round bout didn’t go the full distance. Teraji claimed the victory, as well as the title in his second weight class, via TKO after causing significant damage to the former flyweight champion’s nose. The fight was stopped by the referee upon the advice of the ringside physician, who assessed Rosales at the beginning of the 11th round and deemed him unable to continue.

In his next fight on Thursday in Tokyo, Kenshiro Teraji looks to dethrone Seigo Yuri Akui (21-2-1, 11 KOs) and unify two belts. The 29-year-old native of Kurashiki, Okayama fought on the same card at Ariake Arena last October, retaining his WBA title by split decision against Thananchai Charunphak from Thailand.