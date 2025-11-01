Live results: Joshua Buatsi faces Zach Parker in Manchester

Joshua Buatsi faces Zach Parker at Co-op Live in Manchester, England, on Saturday, November 1. The two fighters clash for the WBA International light heavyweight title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Ghanaian-born British 32-year-old Buatsi (19-1, 13 KOs) looks to bounce back from a decision defeat to Callum Smith in February. England’s 31-year-old former interim title challenger Parker (26-1, 18 KOs) aims for his fifth straight win since losing to John Ryder three years ago.

In the co-feature, Bradley Rea (21-1, 10 KOs) meets Lyndon Arthur (24-3, 16 KOs) in an all-English showdown at light heavyweight. Rea brings his European belt to the ring.

The Buatsi vs Parker undercard also features two additional light heavyweight matchups, as Liam Cameron (23-7-1, 10 KOs) takes on Troy Jones (13-1, 6 KOs), and Billy Deniz (13-0, 5 KOs) battles Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka (14-1, 11 KOs). Plus, Khaleel Majid (15-0, 4 KOs) and David Ryan (6-1) square off at super lightweight.

Buatsi vs Parker live blog November 1, 2025 12:01 AM EDT Buatsi vs Parker: How to watch and start time Buatsi vs Parker airs live on DAZN. The U.S. start time is 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. GMT.



The prelims begin at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 4:00 p.m. GMT in the UK.



The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.

Buatsi vs Parker results

Get Buatsi vs Parker full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (3:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT)

Joshua Buatsi vs. Zach Parker

Bradley Rea vs. Lyndon Arthur

Liam Cameron vs. Troy Jones

Billy Deniz vs. Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka

Khaleel Majid vs. David Ryan

Prelims (12:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. GMT)