Photos: Buatsi and Parker make 175-pound limit

Following the final press conference, Joshua Buatsi and Zach Parker successfully weighed in for their 175-pound bout. The two fighters clash for the WBA International title this Saturday, November 1, at Co-op Live in Manchester, England.
Ghanaian-born British boxer Buatsi (19-1, 13 KOs) came in at 174.1 lbs, while Englishman Parker (26-1, 18 KOs) showed 174.9 lbs. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.
Bradley Rea (21-1, 10 KOs) and Lyndon Arthur (24-3, 16 KOs) tipped the scales at 173.13 lbs and 174.13 lbs, respectively, for their all-English co-feature. Rea puts his European title on the line.
On the undercard, Liam Cameron (23-7-1, 10 KOs) weighed in at 173.13 lbs, for his bout against Troy Jones (13-1, 6 KOs), who declared 174.11 lbs.
Check out the current Buatsi vs Parker lineup and weights below.
The Buatsi vs Parker weights are as follows:
Main Card
- Joshua Buatsi (174.10 lbs) vs. Zach Parker (174.9 lbs)
- Brad Rea (173.13 lbs) vs. Lyndon Arthur (174.13 lbs)
- Liam Cameron (173.13 lbs) vs. Troy Jones (174.11 lbs)
- Billy Deniz (174.3 lbs) vs. Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka (177.3 lbs)
- Khaleel Majid (139.14 lbs) vs. David Ryan (140 lbs)
Prelims
- Luke Prior (147.10 lbs) vs. Eduardo Vera Sanchez (150.6 lbs)
- John Tom Varey (115.8 lbs) vs. Brandon Gallardo Vargas (116.12 lbs)
- Stephen Clarke (161.8 lbs) vs. Jose Aguirre (161.4 lbs)
- Bradley Casey (201.7 lbs) vs. Antonio Borovina (200 lbs)
- Leon Hughes (180.2 lbs) vs. Pavol Garaj (174.15 lbs)
- Jermaine Dhliwayo (129.7 lbs) vs. Cesar Paredes (130.12 lbs)
- Leighton Birchall (TBD) vs. Wilbert Panttin (TBD)