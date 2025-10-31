Photos: Buatsi and Parker make 175-pound limit

Following the final press conference, Joshua Buatsi and Zach Parker successfully weighed in for their 175-pound bout. The two fighters clash for the WBA International title this Saturday, November 1, at Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Ghanaian-born British boxer Buatsi (19-1, 13 KOs) came in at 174.1 lbs, while Englishman Parker (26-1, 18 KOs) showed 174.9 lbs. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Bradley Rea (21-1, 10 KOs) and Lyndon Arthur (24-3, 16 KOs) tipped the scales at 173.13 lbs and 174.13 lbs, respectively, for their all-English co-feature. Rea puts his European title on the line.

On the undercard, Liam Cameron (23-7-1, 10 KOs) weighed in at 173.13 lbs, for his bout against Troy Jones (13-1, 6 KOs), who declared 174.11 lbs.

Check out the current Buatsi vs Parker lineup and weights below.

Joshua Buatsi during the weigh-in in Manchester, England, on October 31, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Zach Parker during the weigh-in in Manchester, England, on October 31, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Joshua Buatsi and Zach Parker face off during the weigh-in in Manchester, England, on October 31, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

The Buatsi vs Parker weights are as follows:

Main Card

Joshua Buatsi (174.10 lbs) vs. Zach Parker (174.9 lbs)

Brad Rea (173.13 lbs) vs. Lyndon Arthur (174.13 lbs)

Liam Cameron (173.13 lbs) vs. Troy Jones (174.11 lbs)

Billy Deniz (174.3 lbs) vs. Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka (177.3 lbs)

Khaleel Majid (139.14 lbs) vs. David Ryan (140 lbs)

Prelims