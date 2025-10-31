Subscribe
Photos: Buatsi and Parker make 175-pound limit

Joshua Buatsi and Zach Parker square off this Saturday in Manchester

By Parviz Iskenderov
Joshua Buatsi and Zach Parker
Joshua Buatsi and Zach Parker during the weigh-in in Manchester, England, on October 31, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Following the final press conference, Joshua Buatsi and Zach Parker successfully weighed in for their 175-pound bout. The two fighters clash for the WBA International title this Saturday, November 1, at Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Ghanaian-born British boxer Buatsi (19-1, 13 KOs) came in at 174.1 lbs, while Englishman Parker (26-1, 18 KOs) showed 174.9 lbs. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Bradley Rea (21-1, 10 KOs) and Lyndon Arthur (24-3, 16 KOs) tipped the scales at 173.13 lbs and 174.13 lbs, respectively, for their all-English co-feature. Rea puts his European title on the line.

On the undercard, Liam Cameron (23-7-1, 10 KOs) weighed in at 173.13 lbs, for his bout against Troy Jones (13-1, 6 KOs), who declared 174.11 lbs.

Check out the current Buatsi vs Parker lineup and weights below.

Joshua Buatsi
Joshua Buatsi during the weigh-in in Manchester, England, on October 31, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Zach Parker
Zach Parker during the weigh-in in Manchester, England, on October 31, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Joshua Buatsi and Zach Parker face off
Joshua Buatsi and Zach Parker face off during the weigh-in in Manchester, England, on October 31, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
The Buatsi vs Parker weights are as follows:

Main Card

  • Joshua Buatsi (174.10 lbs) vs. Zach Parker (174.9 lbs)
  • Brad Rea (173.13 lbs) vs. Lyndon Arthur (174.13 lbs)
  • Liam Cameron (173.13 lbs) vs. Troy Jones (174.11 lbs)
  • Billy Deniz (174.3 lbs) vs. Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka (177.3 lbs)
  • Khaleel Majid (139.14 lbs) vs. David Ryan (140 lbs)

Prelims

  • Luke Prior (147.10 lbs) vs. Eduardo Vera Sanchez (150.6 lbs)
  • John Tom Varey (115.8 lbs) vs. Brandon Gallardo Vargas (116.12 lbs)
  • Stephen Clarke (161.8 lbs) vs. Jose Aguirre (161.4 lbs)
  • Bradley Casey (201.7 lbs) vs. Antonio Borovina (200 lbs)
  • Leon Hughes (180.2 lbs) vs. Pavol Garaj (174.15 lbs)
  • Jermaine Dhliwayo (129.7 lbs) vs. Cesar Paredes (130.12 lbs)
  • Leighton Birchall (TBD) vs. Wilbert Panttin (TBD)
