Live results: Jose Tito Sanchez KOs Jesus Ramirez in sixth round – Video

Jose Tito Sanchez returns to the ring against Jesus Ramirez Rubio on Friday, January 23, live from Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super bantamweight.

Unbeaten Sanchez (14-0, 8 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California, knocked out Edwin Palomares in his previous outing on the Flores vs Olivo undercard in October 2024. Mexico’s Ramirez (23-4-3, 17 KOs) is coming off a stoppage victory over Carlos Daniel Valenzuela Pacheco in late November.

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On the Sanchez vs Ramirez undercard, Leonardo Rubalcava (9-1-1, 3 KOs) takes on Joseph Rivas (9-2-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight bout. A six-round middleweight contest pits Frank Espinoza (1-0, 1 KO) against Jose Adolfo Madrigal Rodriguez (8-9, 6 KOs).

Also on the card is a six-round super featherweight battle between Aidos Medet (13-0, 9 KOs) and Azat Hovhannisyan (21-6, 17 KOs). A six-round welterweight matchup features Art Barrera Jr. (10-0, 7 KOs) against Charles Stanford (8-6, 4 KOs). Additionally, Anthony Saldivar (8-0, 3 KOs) and Josue Silva (3-4, 1 KO) clash in a six-round super welterweight bout.

Sanchez vs Ramirez results

Get Sanchez vs Ramirez full fight card results below.

Jose Tito Sanchez def. Jesus Ramirez Rubio by KO (R6, 0:35)

Leonardo Rubalcava def. Joseph Rivas by KO (R6, 1:25)

Azat Hovhannisyan def. Aidos Medet by unanimous decision (78-74, 77-75, 79-73)

Art Barrera Jr. def. Charles Stanford by KO (R2, 2:58)

Frank Espinoza def. Jose Adolfo Madrigal Rodriguez by KO (R2, 2:09)

Anthony Saldivar def. Josue Silva by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Sanchez vs Ramirez live blog January 24, 2026 1:33 AM EST Jose Tito Sanchez drops and stops Jesus Eduardo Ramirez in sixth round Unbeaten Jose Tito Sanchez (15-0, 9 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California, makes a successful ring return, scoring a sixth-round stoppage win over Mexico’s Jesus Eduardo Ramirez (23-5-3, 17 KOs) at super bantamweight. On his way to victory, Sanchez sent Ramirez to the canvas multiple times. January 24, 2026 12:39 AM EST Leonardo Rubalcava stops Joseph Rivas in sixth round Leonardo Rubalcava (10-1-1, 4 KOs) defeats Joseph Rivas (9-3-1, 4 KOs) by sixth-round stoppage at super lightweight. January 23, 2026 11:50 PM EST Azat Hovhannisyan defeats Aidos Medet by decision Azat Hovhannisyan (22-6, 17 KOs) of Armenia defeats Aidos Medet (13-1, 9 KOs) of Kazakhstan by unanimous decision with scores of 78-74, 77-75, and 79-73. January 23, 2026 11:37 PM EST Art Barrera Jr KOs Charles Stanford in second round Art Barrera Jr. (11-0, 8 KOs) defeats Charles Stanford (8-7, 4 KOs) by second-round knockout at welterweight. January 22, 2026 11:01 PM EST Sanchez vs Ramirez: How to watch and start time Sanchez vs Ramirez airs live on DAZN. The start time is 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT.