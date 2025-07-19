Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Live results: Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs Phumelele Cafu for unified titles

Rodriguez and Cafu square off in a two-belt super flyweight championship unification, live from the Ford Center in Frisco, TX

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Jesse Rodriguez and Phumelele Cafu face off at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout in Frisco, Texas
Jesse Rodriguez and Phumelele Cafu come face-to-face at the weigh-in on July 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at Ford Center in Frisco, TX | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez faces Phumelele Cafu live from Ford Center in Frisco, TX on Saturday, July 19. The pair square off in a super flyweight championship unification, with two titles at stake.

Two-division champion “Bam” Rodriguez (21-0, 14 KOs) of San Antonio, TX brings his WBC belt to the ring. Cafu (11-0-3, 8 KOs) of South Africa puts his WBO strap on the line. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the 12-round co-feature, Diego Pacheco (23-0, 18 KOs) of Las Vegas, NV meets Trevor McCumby (28-1, 21 KOs) of Yorkville, IL. Pacheco defends his USWBC and WBO International super middleweight belts.

On the Rodriguez vs Cafu undercard is a 10-round middleweight bout between Austin Williams (18-1, 12 KOs) of Milwaukee, WI and Mexico’s Ivan Vazquez (11-0-2, 8 KOs), who replaced Etinosa Oliha (21-0, 9 KOs) of Italy. Plus, Omari Jones (2-0, 2 KOs) of Orlando, FL and Argentina’s Alfredo Rodolfo Blanco (24-14, 11 KOs) clash in a six-rounder at super welterweight.

Watch on DAZN

Rodriguez vs Cafu live blog

Rodriguez vs Cafu: How to watch & start time

Rodriguez vs Cafu airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

Rodriguez vs Cafu results

Get Rodriguez vs Cafu full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

  • Jesse Rodriguez vs. Phumelele Cafu
  • Diego Pacheco vs. Trevor McCumby
  • Austin Williams vs. Ivan Vazquez
  • Omari Jones vs. Alfredo Rodolfo Blanco

Prelims (6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT)

  • Hector Beltran vs. Edgar Gutierrez
  • Nishant Dev vs. LaQuan Evans
  • Pablo Valdez vs. Robert Redmond Jr
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.