Live results: Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs Phumelele Cafu for unified titles

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez faces Phumelele Cafu live from Ford Center in Frisco, TX on Saturday, July 19. The pair square off in a super flyweight championship unification, with two titles at stake.

Two-division champion “Bam” Rodriguez (21-0, 14 KOs) of San Antonio, TX brings his WBC belt to the ring. Cafu (11-0-3, 8 KOs) of South Africa puts his WBO strap on the line. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the 12-round co-feature, Diego Pacheco (23-0, 18 KOs) of Las Vegas, NV meets Trevor McCumby (28-1, 21 KOs) of Yorkville, IL. Pacheco defends his USWBC and WBO International super middleweight belts.

On the Rodriguez vs Cafu undercard is a 10-round middleweight bout between Austin Williams (18-1, 12 KOs) of Milwaukee, WI and Mexico’s Ivan Vazquez (11-0-2, 8 KOs), who replaced Etinosa Oliha (21-0, 9 KOs) of Italy. Plus, Omari Jones (2-0, 2 KOs) of Orlando, FL and Argentina’s Alfredo Rodolfo Blanco (24-14, 11 KOs) clash in a six-rounder at super welterweight.

Rodriguez vs Cafu live blog July 19, 2025 2:26 AM EDT Rodriguez vs Cafu: How to watch & start time Rodriguez vs Cafu airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

Rodriguez vs Cafu results

Get Rodriguez vs Cafu full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Phumelele Cafu

Diego Pacheco vs. Trevor McCumby

Austin Williams vs. Ivan Vazquez

Omari Jones vs. Alfredo Rodolfo Blanco

Prelims (6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT)