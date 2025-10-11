Subscribe
Live results: Jaron Ennis faces Uisma Lima in title eliminator

Jaron "Boots" Ennis and Uisma Lima square off in a WBA super welterweight title eliminator, live from Philadelphia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima face off at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout in Philadelphia
Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima face off at the weigh-in, on October 10, 2025, ahead of their bout at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing
Jaron “Boots” Ennis faces Uisma Lima live from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday, October 11. The 12-round contest serves as a WBA super welterweight title eliminator.

Philadelphia’s unbeaten Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs) moves up a weight class after unifying two welterweight belts against Eimantas Stanionis in April. Portugal-based Lima (14-1, 10 KOs) of Angola makes his U.S. debut and aims for his fifth win in a row.

The 10-round co-feature is a heavyweight bout between Canada’s Alexis Barriere (12-0, 10 KOs) and Las Vegas-based Guido Vianello (13-3-1, 11 KOs) of Italy. They clash for the vacant WBC Continental Americas title.

On Ennis vs Lima undercard, Philadelphia’s Tahmir Smalls (15-0, 11 KOs) meets Jose Roman Vazquez (14-1, 6 KOs) of Puerto Rico for the WBA Continental North America welterweight title. Plus, local Dennis Thompson (7-0, 5 KOs) takes on Mexico’s Sean Diaz (9-0, 2 KOs) at super bantamweight.

Ennis vs Lima live blog

Ennis vs Lima: How to watch and start time

Ennis vs Lima airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, with the prelims starting at 5:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. PT.

Ennis vs Lima results

Get Ennis vs Lima full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Jaron Ennis vs. Uisma Lima
  • Alexis Barriere vs. Guido Vianello
  • Jose Roman vs. Tahmir Smalls
  • Dennis Thompson vs. Sean Diaz

Prelims (5:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. PT)

  • Zaquin Moses vs. Antonio Dunton El Jr.
  • Giorgio Visioli vs. James Wilkins
  • Harley Mederos vs. Hylon Williams Jr.
  • Justin Palmieri vs. Naheem Parker
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

