Live results: Jaron Ennis faces Uisma Lima in title eliminator

Jaron “Boots” Ennis faces Uisma Lima live from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday, October 11. The 12-round contest serves as a WBA super welterweight title eliminator.
Philadelphia’s unbeaten Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs) moves up a weight class after unifying two welterweight belts against Eimantas Stanionis in April. Portugal-based Lima (14-1, 10 KOs) of Angola makes his U.S. debut and aims for his fifth win in a row.
The 10-round co-feature is a heavyweight bout between Canada’s Alexis Barriere (12-0, 10 KOs) and Las Vegas-based Guido Vianello (13-3-1, 11 KOs) of Italy. They clash for the vacant WBC Continental Americas title.
On Ennis vs Lima undercard, Philadelphia’s Tahmir Smalls (15-0, 11 KOs) meets Jose Roman Vazquez (14-1, 6 KOs) of Puerto Rico for the WBA Continental North America welterweight title. Plus, local Dennis Thompson (7-0, 5 KOs) takes on Mexico’s Sean Diaz (9-0, 2 KOs) at super bantamweight.
Ennis vs Lima: How to watch and start time
Ennis vs Lima airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, with the prelims starting at 5:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. PT.
Main Card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
- Jaron Ennis vs. Uisma Lima
- Alexis Barriere vs. Guido Vianello
- Jose Roman vs. Tahmir Smalls
- Dennis Thompson vs. Sean Diaz
Prelims (5:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. PT)
- Zaquin Moses vs. Antonio Dunton El Jr.
- Giorgio Visioli vs. James Wilkins
- Harley Mederos vs. Hylon Williams Jr.
- Justin Palmieri vs. Naheem Parker