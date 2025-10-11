Live results: Jaron Ennis faces Uisma Lima in title eliminator

Jaron “Boots” Ennis faces Uisma Lima live from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday, October 11. The 12-round contest serves as a WBA super welterweight title eliminator.

Philadelphia’s unbeaten Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs) moves up a weight class after unifying two welterweight belts against Eimantas Stanionis in April. Portugal-based Lima (14-1, 10 KOs) of Angola makes his U.S. debut and aims for his fifth win in a row.

The 10-round co-feature is a heavyweight bout between Canada’s Alexis Barriere (12-0, 10 KOs) and Las Vegas-based Guido Vianello (13-3-1, 11 KOs) of Italy. They clash for the vacant WBC Continental Americas title.

On Ennis vs Lima undercard, Philadelphia’s Tahmir Smalls (15-0, 11 KOs) meets Jose Roman Vazquez (14-1, 6 KOs) of Puerto Rico for the WBA Continental North America welterweight title. Plus, local Dennis Thompson (7-0, 5 KOs) takes on Mexico’s Sean Diaz (9-0, 2 KOs) at super bantamweight.

Ennis vs Lima live blog October 11, 2025 4:01 AM EDT Ennis vs Lima: How to watch and start time Ennis vs Lima airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, with the prelims starting at 5:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. PT.

Ennis vs Lima results

Get Ennis vs Lima full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Jaron Ennis vs. Uisma Lima

Alexis Barriere vs. Guido Vianello

Jose Roman vs. Tahmir Smalls

Dennis Thompson vs. Sean Diaz

Prelims (5:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. PT)