Photos: Ennis and Lima make weight for 154-pound title eliminator

Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Uisma Lima successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their WBA 154-pound title eliminator. The two fighters square off on October 11, live from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Former unified welterweight champion Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs) came in at 153.4 lbs for his hometown ring appearance. Portugal-based Lima (14-1, 10 KOs) of Angola showed 153 lbs for his U.S. debut.

Canada’s Alexis Barriere (12-0, 10 KOs) and Las Vegas-based Guido Vianello (13-3-1, 11 KOs) of Italy tipped the scales at 237 lbs and 247.4 lbs, respectively. They clash in the co-feature for the vacant WBC Continental Americas title.

On the undercard, Puerto Rico’s Jose Roman Vazquez (14-1, 6 KOs) weighed in at 146.4 lbs for his bout against Philadelphia’s Tahmir Smalls (15-0, 11 KOs), who was 146.8 lbs. The WBA Continental North America title is at stake.

Additionally, Philadelphia’s Dennis Thompson (7-0, 5 KOs) and Sean Diaz (9-0, 2 KOs) of Mexico registered 121.4 lbs and 122 lbs, respectively, for their telecast opener.

Check out the current Ennis vs Lima lineup and weights below.

Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima during the weigh-in on October 10, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing

Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima during the weigh-in on October 10, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing

Alexis Barriere and Guido Vianello during the weigh-in on October 10, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing

Tahmir Smalls and Jose Roman during the weigh-in on October 10, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing

Dennis Thompson and Sean Diaz during the weigh-in on October 10, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing

Zaquin Moses and Antonio Dunton El Jr during the weigh-in on October 10, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing

Giorgio Visioli and James Wilkins during the weigh-in on October 10, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing

Harley Mederos and Hylon Williams Jr during the weigh-in on October 10, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing

Justin Palmieri and Naheem Parker during the weigh-in on October 10, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing

The Ennis vs Lima weights are as follows:

Main card

Jaron Ennis (153.4 lbs) vs. Uisma Lima (153 lbs)

Alexis Barriere (237 lbs) vs. Guido Vianello (247.4 lbs)

Jose Roman (146.4 lbs) vs. Tahmir Smalls (146.8 lbs)

Dennis Thompson (121.4 lbs) vs. Sean Diaz (122 lbs)

