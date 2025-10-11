Photos: Ennis and Lima make weight for 154-pound title eliminator

Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Uisma Lima successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their WBA 154-pound title eliminator. The two fighters square off on October 11, live from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA.
Former unified welterweight champion Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs) came in at 153.4 lbs for his hometown ring appearance. Portugal-based Lima (14-1, 10 KOs) of Angola showed 153 lbs for his U.S. debut.
Canada’s Alexis Barriere (12-0, 10 KOs) and Las Vegas-based Guido Vianello (13-3-1, 11 KOs) of Italy tipped the scales at 237 lbs and 247.4 lbs, respectively. They clash in the co-feature for the vacant WBC Continental Americas title.
On the undercard, Puerto Rico’s Jose Roman Vazquez (14-1, 6 KOs) weighed in at 146.4 lbs for his bout against Philadelphia’s Tahmir Smalls (15-0, 11 KOs), who was 146.8 lbs. The WBA Continental North America title is at stake.
Additionally, Philadelphia’s Dennis Thompson (7-0, 5 KOs) and Sean Diaz (9-0, 2 KOs) of Mexico registered 121.4 lbs and 122 lbs, respectively, for their telecast opener.
Check out the current Ennis vs Lima lineup and weights below.
The Ennis vs Lima weights are as follows:
Main card
- Jaron Ennis (153.4 lbs) vs. Uisma Lima (153 lbs)
- Alexis Barriere (237 lbs) vs. Guido Vianello (247.4 lbs)
- Jose Roman (146.4 lbs) vs. Tahmir Smalls (146.8 lbs)
- Dennis Thompson (121.4 lbs) vs. Sean Diaz (122 lbs)
Prelims
- Zaquin Moses (132.2 lbs) vs. Antonio Dunton El Jr (133.4 lbs)
- Giorgio Visioli (135 lbs) vs. James Wilkins (134.6 lbs)
- Harley Mederos (141.6 lbs) vs. Hylon Williams Jr (138.4 lbs)
- Justin Palmieri (136.4 lbs) vs. Naheem Parker (141.6 lbs)