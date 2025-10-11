Subscribe
Photos: Ennis and Lima make weight for 154-pound title eliminator

Jaron "Boots" Ennis and Uisma Lima meet in a WBA super welterweight title eliminator in Philadelphia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Philadelphia
Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima during the weigh-in on October 10, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing

Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Uisma Lima successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their WBA 154-pound title eliminator. The two fighters square off on October 11, live from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Former unified welterweight champion Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs) came in at 153.4 lbs for his hometown ring appearance. Portugal-based Lima (14-1, 10 KOs) of Angola showed 153 lbs for his U.S. debut.

Canada’s Alexis Barriere (12-0, 10 KOs) and Las Vegas-based Guido Vianello (13-3-1, 11 KOs) of Italy tipped the scales at 237 lbs and 247.4 lbs, respectively. They clash in the co-feature for the vacant WBC Continental Americas title.

On the undercard, Puerto Rico’s Jose Roman Vazquez (14-1, 6 KOs) weighed in at 146.4 lbs for his bout against Philadelphia’s Tahmir Smalls (15-0, 11 KOs), who was 146.8 lbs. The WBA Continental North America title is at stake.

Additionally, Philadelphia’s Dennis Thompson (7-0, 5 KOs) and Sean Diaz (9-0, 2 KOs) of Mexico registered 121.4 lbs and 122 lbs, respectively, for their telecast opener.

Check out the current Ennis vs Lima lineup and weights below.

Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima
Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima during the weigh-in on October 10, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing
Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima
Jaron Ennis and Uisma Lima during the weigh-in on October 10, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing
Alexis Barriere and Guido Vianello
Alexis Barriere and Guido Vianello during the weigh-in on October 10, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing
Tahmir Smalls and Jose Roman
Tahmir Smalls and Jose Roman during the weigh-in on October 10, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing
Dennis Thompson and Sean Diaz
Dennis Thompson and Sean Diaz during the weigh-in on October 10, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing
Zaquin Moses and Antonio Dunton El Jr
Zaquin Moses and Antonio Dunton El Jr during the weigh-in on October 10, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing
Giorgio Visioli and James Wilkins
Giorgio Visioli and James Wilkins during the weigh-in on October 10, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing
Harley Mederos and Hylon Williams Jr
Harley Mederos and Hylon Williams Jr during the weigh-in on October 10, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing
Justin Palmieri and Naheem Parker
Justin Palmieri and Naheem Parker during the weigh-in on October 10, 2025, ahead of their bout in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing

The Ennis vs Lima weights are as follows:

Main card

  • Jaron Ennis (153.4 lbs) vs. Uisma Lima (153 lbs)
  • Alexis Barriere (237 lbs) vs. Guido Vianello (247.4 lbs)
  • Jose Roman (146.4 lbs) vs. Tahmir Smalls (146.8 lbs)
  • Dennis Thompson (121.4 lbs) vs. Sean Diaz (122 lbs)

Prelims

  • Zaquin Moses (132.2 lbs) vs. Antonio Dunton El Jr (133.4 lbs)
  • Giorgio Visioli (135 lbs) vs. James Wilkins (134.6 lbs)
  • Harley Mederos (141.6 lbs) vs. Hylon Williams Jr (138.4 lbs)
  • Justin Palmieri (136.4 lbs) vs. Naheem Parker (141.6 lbs)
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

