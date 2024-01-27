Subscribe
Munguia vs Ryder results, live stream, full fight card

Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder live from Phoenix, Arizona

By Parviz Iskenderov
Stream Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder live results from Phoenix, Arizona
Jaime Munguia and John Ryder at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, USA | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Jaime Munguia and John Ryder battle it out in the main event live stream from Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, January 27. The contest pits former world champion of Mexico against former title challenger of the UK. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super middleweight.

Tijuana’s 27-year-old former WBO super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia (40-0, 33 KOs) eyes to improve his unbeaten record. 35-year-old John Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) of Islington, London looks to rebound from the defeat against Canelo Alvarez last May. In addition, the WBC ‘Silver’ belt is on the line.

The co-main event features Puerto Rico’s Oscar Collazo (8-0, 6 KOs) making the second defense of his WBO minimumweight title against Reyneris Gutierrez (10-1, 2 KOs) of Nicaragua. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Among Munguia vs Ryder undercard bouts, Darius Fulghum (9-0, 9 KOs) of El Paso, Texas takes on Alantez Fox (28-5-1, 13 KOs) of Washington, D.C in a 10-round bout at super middleweight. As well, Coachella Valley’s IBF flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora (12-0, 5 KOs) makes the first defense of her belt in a 10-rounder against Christina Cruz (6-0, 0 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Plus, Alan Picasso Romero (26-0-1, 15 KOs) of Mexico City and Erik Ruiz (17-9-1, 7 KOs) of Oxnard, California clash in a 10-rounder at super bantamweight.

Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder live stream

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, January 27
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, January 27 – Sunday, January 28
Time: 1 am GMT
Prelims: 11 pm GMT

Munguia vs Ryder fight card

Get Munguia vs Ryder full fight card and results below.

Main card

  • Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder, 12 rounds, super middleweight
  • Oscar Collazo vs. Reyneris Gutierrez, 12 rounds, minimumweight – Collazo’s WBO minimumweight title
  • Darius Fulghum vs. Alantez Fox, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Fulghum’s WBA Continental USA super middleweight title
  • Gabriela Fundora vs. Christina Cruz, 10 rounds, flyweight – Fundora’s IBF flyweight title
  • Alan Picasso Romero vs. Erik Ruiz, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Prelims

  • Daniel Garcia vs. Daniel Lugo, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Gregory Morales vs. Ronal Ron, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Gael Cabrera vs. Miguel Ceballos, 4 rounds, bantamweight
  • Johnny Canas vs. Kameeko Hall, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder results

Stay tuned for Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder live results.

