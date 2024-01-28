Jaime Munguia drops & stops John Ryder in ninth round

Jaime Munguia came out victorious against John Ryder live from Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, January 27. Mexico’s former world champion dominated British former title challenger in their headline-bout at super middleweight.

Referee Wes Melton stopped the fight at 1 minute and 25 seconds into the ninth round after Ryder’s corner threw in the towel and the bell started to ring. On his way to victory by TKO, Munguia, secured three knockdowns.

Undefeated former WBO super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia made his first ring appearance since last June. The 27-year-old of Tijuana collected the WBC ‘Silver’ 168-pound strap and improved his record to 43-0, 34 KOs.

Former two-time world title challenger John Ryder lost his second fight in a row, following his defeat by unanimous decision against Canelo Alvarez last May. The 35-year-old southpaw of Islington, London dropped to 32-7, 18 KOs.

CONTUNDENTE!!!!

Jaime Munguia sigue su camino hacia otro titulo!!!!

ASI se vivio desde su esquina!#MunguiaRyder LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/hrrurMyWwW — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) January 28, 2024

Get Munguia vs Ryder full fight card results.