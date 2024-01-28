Oscar Collazo dominates Reyneris Gutierrez to retain title

Puerto Rican world champion Oscar Collazo took a dominant win against Nicaraguan contender Reyneris Gutierrez live from Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, January 27. The pair squared off in the co-feature on the card headlined by Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder.

Making his second title defense, Collazo brought to the ring his WBO minimumweight belt. Gutierrez entered the squared circle making his first attempt to become champion.

The scheduled for 12 rounds championship bout didn’t go the distance. The champion came out on top taking the win by TKO, dropping the challenger along the way. Although Gutierrez got back on his feet and beat the eight count, referee Chris Flores stepped in and waved the fight off at 2 minutes and 37 seconds into the third round after another flurry from Collazo.

With the victory, Oscar Collazo successfully defended his title for the second time. The 27-year-old southpaw of Newark, New Jersey improved to 9-0, 7 KOs and remained undefeated.

Reyneris Gutierrez suffered his second career defeat. The 28-year-old native of Matagalpa, Nicaragua dropped to 10-2, 2 KOs.

Oscar Collazo shows why he's SO EXPLOSIVE in retaining the gold 💥#MunguiaRyder is NEXT on https://t.co/FoiaUucafv 🥊 pic.twitter.com/p6tM43U7tc — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) January 28, 2024

