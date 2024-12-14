Munguia vs Surace results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Jaime Munguia faces Bruno Surace live on ESPN+ from Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico on December 14. The pair square off in the scheduled 10-round bout at super middleweight.

Former super welterweight champion Munguia (44-1, 35 KOs) targets his second straight victory. Tijuana’s 28-year-old rebounded from his defeat against Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) in May with a 10th-round stoppage of Erik Bazinyan in September. Unbeaten 26-year-old Surace (25-0-2, 4 KOs) of France makes his international debut.

The co-feature is a 10-round super bantamweight matchup between Mexico’s Alan Picasso Romero (30-0-1, 16 KOs) and Isaac Sackey (26-2-2, 21 KOs) of Ghana. Among other Munguia vs Surace undercard bouts, Jorge Garcia Perez (31-4, 26 KOs) of Mexico and Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (20-3, 12 KOs) of Uzbekistan clash in a 10-rounder at super welterweight.

Also on the card is a 10-round super bantamweight battle between San Diego-based Mexican Sebastian Hernandez Reyes (17-0, 16 KOs) and Sergio Martin Sosa (14-4, 3 KOs) of Argentina. The telecast opener is an eight-round featherweight contest between Christian Islas Roldan (11-2-1, 7 KOs) of Mexico and Juan Anacona (12-1, 6 KOs) of Colombia.

Jaime Munguia vs Bruno Surace results

Get Jaime Munguia vs Bruno Surace full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT)