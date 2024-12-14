Subscribe
Munguia vs Surace results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Jaime Munguia vs Bruno Surace live results from Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jaime Munguia faces Bruno Surace live from Tijuana, Mexico
Jaime Munguia and Bruno Surace come face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico on December 14, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Jaime Munguia faces Bruno Surace live on ESPN+ from Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico on December 14. The pair square off in the scheduled 10-round bout at super middleweight.

Former super welterweight champion Munguia (44-1, 35 KOs) targets his second straight victory. Tijuana’s 28-year-old rebounded from his defeat against Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) in May with a 10th-round stoppage of Erik Bazinyan in September. Unbeaten 26-year-old Surace (25-0-2, 4 KOs) of France makes his international debut.

The co-feature is a 10-round super bantamweight matchup between Mexico’s Alan Picasso Romero (30-0-1, 16 KOs) and Isaac Sackey (26-2-2, 21 KOs) of Ghana. Among other Munguia vs Surace undercard bouts, Jorge Garcia Perez (31-4, 26 KOs) of Mexico and Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (20-3, 12 KOs) of Uzbekistan clash in a 10-rounder at super welterweight.

Also on the card is a 10-round super bantamweight battle between San Diego-based Mexican Sebastian Hernandez Reyes (17-0, 16 KOs) and Sergio Martin Sosa (14-4, 3 KOs) of Argentina. The telecast opener is an eight-round featherweight contest between Christian Islas Roldan (11-2-1, 7 KOs) of Mexico and Juan Anacona (12-1, 6 KOs) of Colombia.

Watch on ESPN+

Jaime Munguia vs Bruno Surace results

Get Jaime Munguia vs Bruno Surace full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT)

  • Jaime Munguia vs. Bruno Surace
  • Alan Picasso Romero vs. Isaac Sackey
  • Jorge Garcia Perez vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov
  • Sebastian Hernandez vs. Sergio Martin Sosa
  • Christian Islas Roldan vs. Juan Anacona
Parviz Iskenderov
