Photos: Jaime Munguia vs Bruno Surace official in Tijuana, Mexico

Jaime Munguia faces Bruno Surace in a super middleweight bout live on ESPN+

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jaime Munguia weighs-in for his bout against Bruno Surace
Jaime Munguia weighs-in for his bout against Bruno Surace at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico on December 14, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Following the pre-fight press conference, Jaime Munguia and Bruno Surace weighed in to make it official for their bout. The 12-round contest serves as the main event, live on ESPN+ from Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico on December 14.

Former world champion Munguia (44-1, 35 KOs) came in at 169.1 lbs for his hometown ring appearance. Surace (25-0-2, 4 KOs) of France weighed the same for his international debut. Both fighters were technically above the 168 lbs limit for the bout, which was announced as a super middleweight contest. Nevertheless, the fight proceeds as scheduled.

Mexico’s Alan Picasso Romero (30-0-1, 16 KOs) was 125.9 lbs, while his opponent Isaac Sackey (26-2-2, 21 KOs) of Ghana showed 124.6 lbs. The 10-round bout serves as the co-feature.

In other matchups, Jorge Garcia Perez (31-4, 26 KOs) of Mexico and Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (20-3, 12 KOs) of Uzbekistan tipped the scales at 154.3 lbs and 158.2 lbs, respectively. Sebastian Hernandez Reyes (17-0, 16 KOs) of Mexico and Sergio Martin Sosa (14-4, 3 KOs) of Argentina were 123.6 lbs and 123.2 lbs, respectively. Both bouts are scheduled for 10 rounds.

Check out the current Munguia vs Surace lineup and weights below.

Bruno Surace
Bruno Surace | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Jaime Munguia and Bruno Surace
Jaime Munguia and Bruno Surace | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Jaime Munguia and Bruno Surace
Jaime Munguia and Bruno Surace | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Alan Picasso
Alan Picasso | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Alan Picasso Romero and Isaac Sackey
Alan Picasso Romero and Isaac Sackey | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Jorge Garcia Perez and Kudratillo Abdukakhorov
Jorge Garcia Perez and Kudratillo Abdukakhorov | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Sebastian Hernandez and Sergio Martin Sosa
Sebastian Hernandez and Sergio Martin Sosa | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Christian Islas Roldan and Juan Anacona
Christian Islas Roldan and Juan Anacona | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Munguia vs Surace fight card

  • Jaime Munguia (169.1) vs. Bruno Surace (169.1)
  • Alan Picasso Romero (125.9) vs. Isaac Sackey (124.6)
  • Jorge Garcia Perez (154.3) vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (158.2)
  • Sebastian Hernandez (123.6) vs. Sergio Martin Sosa (123.2)
  • Christian Islas Roldan (130.7) vs. Juan Anacona (129.5)
