Photos: Jaime Munguia vs Bruno Surace official in Tijuana, Mexico

Following the pre-fight press conference, Jaime Munguia and Bruno Surace weighed in to make it official for their bout. The 12-round contest serves as the main event, live on ESPN+ from Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico on December 14.

Former world champion Munguia (44-1, 35 KOs) came in at 169.1 lbs for his hometown ring appearance. Surace (25-0-2, 4 KOs) of France weighed the same for his international debut. Both fighters were technically above the 168 lbs limit for the bout, which was announced as a super middleweight contest. Nevertheless, the fight proceeds as scheduled.

Mexico’s Alan Picasso Romero (30-0-1, 16 KOs) was 125.9 lbs, while his opponent Isaac Sackey (26-2-2, 21 KOs) of Ghana showed 124.6 lbs. The 10-round bout serves as the co-feature.

In other matchups, Jorge Garcia Perez (31-4, 26 KOs) of Mexico and Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (20-3, 12 KOs) of Uzbekistan tipped the scales at 154.3 lbs and 158.2 lbs, respectively. Sebastian Hernandez Reyes (17-0, 16 KOs) of Mexico and Sergio Martin Sosa (14-4, 3 KOs) of Argentina were 123.6 lbs and 123.2 lbs, respectively. Both bouts are scheduled for 10 rounds.

Check out the current Munguia vs Surace lineup and weights below.

Bruno Surace | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jaime Munguia and Bruno Surace | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jaime Munguia and Bruno Surace | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Alan Picasso | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Alan Picasso Romero and Isaac Sackey | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jorge Garcia Perez and Kudratillo Abdukakhorov | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Sebastian Hernandez and Sergio Martin Sosa | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Christian Islas Roldan and Juan Anacona | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Munguia vs Surace fight card