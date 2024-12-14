Photos: Jaime Munguia vs Bruno Surace official in Tijuana, Mexico

Following the pre-fight press conference, Jaime Munguia and Bruno Surace weighed in to make it official for their bout. The 12-round contest serves as the main event, live on ESPN+ from Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico on December 14.
Former world champion Munguia (44-1, 35 KOs) came in at 169.1 lbs for his hometown ring appearance. Surace (25-0-2, 4 KOs) of France weighed the same for his international debut. Both fighters were technically above the 168 lbs limit for the bout, which was announced as a super middleweight contest. Nevertheless, the fight proceeds as scheduled.
Mexico’s Alan Picasso Romero (30-0-1, 16 KOs) was 125.9 lbs, while his opponent Isaac Sackey (26-2-2, 21 KOs) of Ghana showed 124.6 lbs. The 10-round bout serves as the co-feature.
In other matchups, Jorge Garcia Perez (31-4, 26 KOs) of Mexico and Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (20-3, 12 KOs) of Uzbekistan tipped the scales at 154.3 lbs and 158.2 lbs, respectively. Sebastian Hernandez Reyes (17-0, 16 KOs) of Mexico and Sergio Martin Sosa (14-4, 3 KOs) of Argentina were 123.6 lbs and 123.2 lbs, respectively. Both bouts are scheduled for 10 rounds.
Check out the current Munguia vs Surace lineup and weights below.
Munguia vs Surace fight card
- Jaime Munguia (169.1) vs. Bruno Surace (169.1)
- Alan Picasso Romero (125.9) vs. Isaac Sackey (124.6)
- Jorge Garcia Perez (154.3) vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (158.2)
- Sebastian Hernandez (123.6) vs. Sergio Martin Sosa (123.2)
- Christian Islas Roldan (130.7) vs. Juan Anacona (129.5)