Live results: Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz and Lamont Roach fight to majority draw

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz faces Lamont Roach Jr. live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, December 6. The two fighters clash in the main event of PBC PPV on Prime Video. Cruz puts his interim WBC super lightweight title on the line.

Mexico’s 37-year-old former world champion Cruz (28-3-1, 18 KOs) defends the belt he claimed by decision in July against Omar Salcido Gamez. The 30-year-old current WBA super featherweight champion Roach Jr. (25-1-2, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C., looks to return to winning ways after fighting Gervonta Davis to a draw in March and aims to win a title in his second weight class.

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In the co-feature, WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster (23-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas, faces Philadelphia’s two-division champion and current WBC featherweight titleholder Stephen Fulton (23-1, 8 KOs). They battle for the interim WBC lightweight title after Fulton missed weight by two pounds.

On the undercard, Cuban Erislandy Lara (31-3-3, 19 KOs) defends his WBA middleweight title against Johan Gonzalez (36-4, 34 KOs) of Venezuela. Gonzalez replaced Janibek Alimkhanuly, who reportedly failed a drug test.

In the PPV opener, Jesus Ramos Jr. (23-1, 19 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona, takes on Shane Mosley Jr. (22-4, 12 KOs) of Pomona, California. The contest is set to crown the interim WBC middleweight champion.

Pitbull vs Roach results

Get Pitbull vs Roach full fight card results below.

Main card

Isaac Cruz vs. Lamont Roach Jr – majority draw (113-113, 113-113, 115-111) – Cruz’s interim WBC super lightweight title | Watch video

O’Shaquie Foster def. Stephen Fulton by unanimous decision (117-111, 118-110, 119-109) – wins interim WBC lightweight title | Watch video

Erislandy Lara def. Johan Gonzalez by unanimous decision (120-106, 119-107, 118-108) – retains WBA middleweight title | Watch video

Jesus Ramos def. Shane Mosley Jr by unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111, 117-111) – wins interim WBC middleweight title | Watch video

Prelims

Frank Martin def. Rances Barthelemy by KO (R4, 2:56) | Watch video

Isaac Lucero def. Roberto Valenzuela Jr by TKO (R8, 2:59)

Luis Nunez def. Hector Sosa by unanimous decision (98-92, 97-93, 96-94)

Non-televised

Hugo Amador Mendez def. Nelson Hampton by unanimous decision (40-36, 39-37, 40-36)

Adrian Neaves def. Roberto Castro by unanimous decision (39-36, 40-35, 39-36)

Daniel Blancas def. William Townsel by KO (R3, 0:21)

Benjamin Johnson def. Josias Gonzalez by TKO (R4, 1:37)

Robert Guerrero def. Eduardo Tarango by unanimous decision (39-37, 39-37, 39-37)

Jordan Roach def. Bryan Santiago by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 39-37)

Pitbull vs Roach live blog December 6, 2025 11:33 PM EST Pitbull Cruz vs Lamont Roach ends in draw Mexico’s Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (28-3-2, 18 KOs) and Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-3, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C. fight to a majority draw. The judges scored the fight 115-111, 113-113, and 113-113. December 6, 2025 11:09 PM EST Pitbull was deducted a point In the seventh round, Pitbull Cruz was deducted a point for excessive clinching.



Also, check out the video – Cruz seems frustrated. December 6, 2025 10:57 PM EST Pitbull Cruz knocks down Lamont Roach Pitbull Cruz knocks down Lamont Roach in the third round. December 6, 2025 10:30 PM EST Main event time: Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz vs Lamont Roach It’s time for the main event, featuring former WBA super lightweight champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (28-3-1, 18 KOs) of Mexico defending his interim WBC 140-pound title against Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-2, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C.



Roach is the current WBA super featherweight champion, who once again moves up a weight class ater fighting Gervonta Davis at lightweight in March. December 6, 2025 10:20 PM EST O'Shaquie Foster defeats Stephen Fulton by decision to win interim title O’Shaquie Foster (24-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas, defeats Philadelphia’s Stephen Fulton (23-3, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision to win the interim WBC lightweight title. After 12 rounds, the judges scored it 117-111, 118-110, and 119-109. December 6, 2025 9:34 PM EST Co-feature: O'Shaquie Foster vs Stephen Fulton The co-feature pits WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster (23-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas, against Philadelphia’s two-division champion and reigning WBC featherweight champion Stephen Fulton (23-1, 8 KOs).



Foster was originally set to defend his belt, but Fulton missed the required 130-pound limit by two pounds, and they now fight for the interim WBC lightweight title. December 6, 2025 9:25 PM EST Erislandy Lara defeats Johan Gonzalez by decision to retain title Erislandy Lara (32-3-3, 19 KOs) of Cuba defeats Johan Gonzalez (36-5, 34 KOs) of Venezuela by unanimous decision, with the judges scoring it 120-106, 119-107, and 118-108. With the victory, Lara retains his WBA middleweight title. December 6, 2025 8:38 PM EST Lara knocks down Gonzalez Erislandy Lara scores a knockdown on Johan Gonzalez in the opening round. December 6, 2025 8:26 PM EST Up next: Erislandy Lara vs Johan Gonzalez Erislandy Lara (31-3-3, 19 KOs) of Cuba defends his WBA middleweight title against Johan Gonzalez (36-4, 34 KOs) of Venezuela. Gonzalez stepped in on short notice, replacing Janibek Alimkhanuly due to a failed drug test. December 6, 2025 8:14 PM EST Jesus Ramos defeats Shane Mosley Jr by decision to claim interim title Jesus Ramos Jr. (24-1, 19 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona, defeats Shane Mosley Jr. (22-5, 12 KOs) of Pomona, California, by unanimous decision, with scores of 116-112, 117-111, and 117-111. With the victory, Ramos claims the interim WBC middleweight title. December 6, 2025 8:05 PM EST Video: Right hand from Mosley, left hand from Ramos Here’s more action from the Ramos vs. Mosley matchup. December 6, 2025 7:41 PM EST Ramos vs Mosley Jr underway Check out some of the action from the Jesus Ramos vs Shane Mosley Jr. showdown. December 6, 2025 7:08 PM EST First up: Jesus Ramos vs Shane Mosley Jr Kicking off the main card, Jesus Ramos (23-1, 19 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona, faces Shane Mosley Jr. (22-4, 12 KOs) of Pomona, California. They clash for the interim WBC middleweight title.



Carlos Adames of the Dominican Republic is the reigning WBC champion at 160 lbs. December 6, 2025 6:32 PM EST Frank Martin KOs Rances Barthelemy in fourth round Detroit native Frank Martin (19-1, 13 KOs) makes a successful return to the ring, defeating Las Vegas-based Cuban, former two-division champion Rances Barthelemy (30-4-1, 15 KOs) by knockout in the fourth round. The super lightweight bout officially ended at 2:56 of the round.



After scoring a knockdown, Martin knocked out Barthelemy with a big left hand. December 6, 2025 6:09 PM EST Isaac Lucero TKOs Roberto Valenzuela Jr in eighth round Isaac Lucero (18-0, 14 KOs) defeats fellow Mexican Roberto Valenzuela Jr. (31-6, 29 KOs) by eighth-round TKO at super welterweight. The referee stepped in at 2:59 of the round after Lucero repeatedly landed a big right hand. December 6, 2025 5:25 PM EST Luis Nunez defeats Hector Sosa by decision Dominican Luis Nunez (22-0, 14 KOs) defeats Argentina’s Hector Sosa (18-4, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision at super featherweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored it 98-92, 97-93, and 96-94. December 6, 2025 4:10 PM EST Pitbull vs Roach free prelims The Pitbull vs Roach free prelims feature three fights. You can watch the live stream above.



A super lightweight matchup sees Detroit native Frank Martin (18-1, 12 KOs) take on Las Vegas-based Cuban, former two-division champion Rances Barthelemy (30-3-1, 15 KOs).



An all-Mexican super welterweight clash pits Isaac Lucero (17-0, 13 KOs) against Roberto Valenzuela Jr. (31-5, 29 KOs).



A super featherweight bout features Dominican Luis Nunez (21-0, 14 KOs) facing Argentina’s Hector Sosa (18-3, 9 KOs). December 6, 2025 2:14 PM EST Pitbull vs Roach: It Is What It Is In case you missed it, check out It Is What It Is below, as Stat Baby (Treasure Wilson), Ma$e (Mason Betha), and Cam’ron (Cameron Giles) preview the Pitbull vs Roach event during the pre-weigh-in show yesterday. December 5, 2025 11:01 PM EST Pitbull vs Roach: How to watch and start time Pitbull Cruz vs Lamont Roach airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. The prelims begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.