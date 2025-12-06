Photos: Pitbull and Roach make weight for 140-pound title

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Lamont Roach Jr. weighed in and faced off ahead of their championship bout on December 6 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Both fighters successfully made the required 140-pound limit for Cruz’s interim WBC title. The contest headlines the four-fight PBC pay-per-view on Prime Video.

Former world champion Cruz (28-3-1, 18 KOs) of Mexico came in at 138.6 lbs for the first defense of his interim strap. Current WBA 130-pound champion Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C. registered 139.6 lbs for his attempt to claim a title in his second division.

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The co-feature bout between WBC 130-pound champion O’Shaquie Foster (23-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas, and Philadelphia’s two-weight champion and current WBC featherweight titleholder Stephen Fulton (23-1, 8 KOs) was bumped up. Foster weighed in at 130 lbs for his initially scheduled defense of the title, while Fulton missed weight by 2 lbs, showing 132 lbs. They now clash for the interim WBC 140-pound title.

On the undercard, Erislandy Lara (31-3-3, 19 KOs) of Cuba weighed in at 159.6 lbs for his WBA 160-pound title defense against Johan Gonzalez (36-4, 34 KOs) of Venezuela. Gonzalez, who took the fight on short notice as a replacement for Janibek Alimkhanuly, showed 158.6 lbs.

Additionally, Jesus Ramos Jr. (23-1, 19 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona, and Shane Mosley Jr. (22-4, 12 KOs) of Pomona, California, weighed in at 159.8 lbs and 159.6 lbs, respectively. The two square off for the interim WBC 160-pound title.

Check out the current Pitbull vs Roach lineup and weights below.

Isaac Cruz during the weigh-in on December 5, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Dylan Trevino/Premier Boxing Champions

Lamont Roach Jr during the weigh-in on December 5, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Dylan Trevino/Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz and Lamont Roach Jr. face off during the weigh-in on December 5, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Dylan Trevino/Premier Boxing Champions

O’Shaquie Foster and Stephen Fulton during the weigh-in on December 5, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Dylan Trevino/Premier Boxing Champions

Erislandy Lara and Johan Gonzalez during the weigh-in on December 5, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Dylan Trevino/Premier Boxing Champions

Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr and Shane Mosley Jr during the weigh-in on December 5, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Dylan Trevino/Premier Boxing Champions

Frank Martin and Rances Barthelemy during the weigh-in on December 5, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Dylan Trevino/Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac Lucero and Roberto Valenzuela Jr during the weigh-in on December 5, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Dylan Trevino/Premier Boxing Champions

Luis Nunez and Hector Sosa during the weigh-in on December 5, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Dylan Trevino/Premier Boxing Champions

The Pitbull vs Roach weights are as follows:

Main Card

Isaac Cruz (138.6 lbs) vs. Lamont Roach Jr (139.6 lbs)

O’Shaquie Foster (130 lbs) vs. Stephen Fulton (132 lbs)

Erislandy Lara (159.6 lbs) vs. Johan Gonzalez (158.6 lbs)

Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr (159.8 lbs) vs. Shane Mosley Jr (159.6 lbs)

Prelims

Frank Martin (136.4 lbs) vs. Rances Barthelemy (139.8 lbs)

Isaac Lucero (153.8 lbs) vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr (154 lbs)

Luis Nunez (126 lbs) vs. Hector Sosa (125.6 lbs)

Non-televised undercard

Hugo Amador Mendez (137.4 lbs) vs. Nelson Hampton (137.6 lbs)

Adrian Neaves (144 lbs) vs. Roberto Castro (144 lbs)

Daniel Blancas (167.8 lbs) vs. William Townsel (165.4 lbs)

Benjamin Johnson (147.6 lbs) vs. Josias Gonzalez (144 lbs)

Robert Guerrero (135.8 lbs) vs. Eduardo Tarango (137 lbs)

Jordan Roach (115.6 lbs) vs. Bryan Santiago (115.2 lbs)