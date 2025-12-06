Photos: Pitbull and Roach make weight for 140-pound title

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Lamont Roach Jr. weighed in and faced off ahead of their championship bout on December 6 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Both fighters successfully made the required 140-pound limit for Cruz’s interim WBC title. The contest headlines the four-fight PBC pay-per-view on Prime Video.
Former world champion Cruz (28-3-1, 18 KOs) of Mexico came in at 138.6 lbs for the first defense of his interim strap. Current WBA 130-pound champion Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C. registered 139.6 lbs for his attempt to claim a title in his second division.
The co-feature bout between WBC 130-pound champion O’Shaquie Foster (23-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas, and Philadelphia’s two-weight champion and current WBC featherweight titleholder Stephen Fulton (23-1, 8 KOs) was bumped up. Foster weighed in at 130 lbs for his initially scheduled defense of the title, while Fulton missed weight by 2 lbs, showing 132 lbs. They now clash for the interim WBC 140-pound title.
On the undercard, Erislandy Lara (31-3-3, 19 KOs) of Cuba weighed in at 159.6 lbs for his WBA 160-pound title defense against Johan Gonzalez (36-4, 34 KOs) of Venezuela. Gonzalez, who took the fight on short notice as a replacement for Janibek Alimkhanuly, showed 158.6 lbs.
Additionally, Jesus Ramos Jr. (23-1, 19 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona, and Shane Mosley Jr. (22-4, 12 KOs) of Pomona, California, weighed in at 159.8 lbs and 159.6 lbs, respectively. The two square off for the interim WBC 160-pound title.
Check out the current Pitbull vs Roach lineup and weights below.
The Pitbull vs Roach weights are as follows:
Main Card
- Isaac Cruz (138.6 lbs) vs. Lamont Roach Jr (139.6 lbs)
- O’Shaquie Foster (130 lbs) vs. Stephen Fulton (132 lbs)
- Erislandy Lara (159.6 lbs) vs. Johan Gonzalez (158.6 lbs)
- Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr (159.8 lbs) vs. Shane Mosley Jr (159.6 lbs)
Prelims
- Frank Martin (136.4 lbs) vs. Rances Barthelemy (139.8 lbs)
- Isaac Lucero (153.8 lbs) vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr (154 lbs)
- Luis Nunez (126 lbs) vs. Hector Sosa (125.6 lbs)
Non-televised undercard
- Hugo Amador Mendez (137.4 lbs) vs. Nelson Hampton (137.6 lbs)
- Adrian Neaves (144 lbs) vs. Roberto Castro (144 lbs)
- Daniel Blancas (167.8 lbs) vs. William Townsel (165.4 lbs)
- Benjamin Johnson (147.6 lbs) vs. Josias Gonzalez (144 lbs)
- Robert Guerrero (135.8 lbs) vs. Eduardo Tarango (137 lbs)
- Jordan Roach (115.6 lbs) vs. Bryan Santiago (115.2 lbs)