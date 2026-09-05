Kiria Tapia faces Juliana Basualdo on Lebron vs Hernandez undercard

Kiria Tapia faces Juliana Vanesa Basualdo on September 26 at Coliseo Pedrin Zorrilla in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The super featherweight bout for the NABO title is featured on the Lebron vs Hernandez undercard.

Puerto Rico’s unbeaten Tapia (10-0, 1 KO) is back in the ring after defeating Alba Sanchez by unanimous decision in July on the undercard of Taylor vs Munoz.

Argentina’s Basualdo (15-7, 3 KOs) defeated Erika Yanina Aramayo by unanimous decision, also in July, securing her second win in a row.

The card will stream live on Wynn Records Network.

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What they’re saying

“This is a dream come true,” Tapia said. “On September 26, at home and in front of my people, we’re going after the WBO NABO championship. I’m ready to put on a great show and leave it all in the ring. I guarantee you’ll see the best version of me that night.”

Basualdo said, “I’m very excited about this great opportunity. We’re coming in great condition to face a tremendous fighter like Tapia. I know we’ll be fighting in her hometown, but that doesn’t take anything away from us. I’m coming for that championship.”

Also on undercard

Lightweight contest between Puerto Rico’s Angel Carranza (12-1, 9 KOs) and Colombia’s Kevin Piedrahita (10-4-1, 9 KOs).

Puerto Rico’s Caleb Tirado (2-0, 1 KO) steps through the ropes at bantamweight.

Tirado’s opponent, along with the rest of the card, is expected to be announced shortly.

Headlining the event, Puerto Rico’s Henry Lebron (21-0, 11 KOs) and Derlyn Hernandez (14-5-1, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic clash for the WBO Global super featherweight title.