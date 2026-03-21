Live results: George Liddard beats Tyler Denny – Video

George Liddard faces Tyler Denny on Saturday, March 21, live from the Copper Box Arena in London, England. Liddard puts his British and Commonwealth middleweight titles on the line, while the vacant IBF Intercontinental title is also up for grabs. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Unbeaten 23-year-old Liddard (13-0, 8 KOs) of Billericay, Essex, makes the first defense of his belts, which he claimed last October with a TKO victory over Kieron Conway. 34-year-old southpaw Denny (21-3-3, 1 KO) of Wordsley, West Midlands – who earlier in his career held the European title – aims for his third straight win since being stopped by Hamzah Sheeraz in September 2024.

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On the Liddard vs Denny undercard:

Giorgio Visioli (10-0, 6 KOs) defends his English lightweight title against Levi Giles (17-2-1, 4 KOs).

Jimmy Sains (11-0, 10 KOs) defends his English middleweight title against Derrick Osaze (13-3, 3 KOs).

Leli Buttigieg (11-0, 3 KOs) and Jake Goodwin (8-2-1, 1 KO) square off in an eliminator for the English middleweight title.

Liddard vs Denny results

Main card

George Liddard def. Tyler Denny by unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 116-112) | Watch video

Giorgio Visioli def. Levi Giles by unanimous decision (100-89, 99-90, 99-90)

Jimmy Sains def. Derrick Osaze by majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 97-93)

Leli Buttigieg def. Jake Goodwin TKO (R9, 2:04)

Prelims

Connor Mitchell def. Yuri Zanoli by points (40-36)

Adam Maca def. Lydon Chircop by TKO (R4, 1:33)

Taylor Bevan def. Martin Ezequiel Bulacio by KO (R2, 2:16)

Louie Ward def. Jahfieus Faure by points (40-36)

Liddard vs Denny live blog Post-fight press conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. March 21, 2026 6:56 PM EDT George Liddard defeats Tyler Denny by decision George Liddard (14-0, 8 KOs) defeats Tyler Denny (21-4-3, 1 KO) by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the fight 116-112. With the victory, Liddard retains his British and Commonwealth middleweight titles and claims the IBF Intercontinental title. L-R: Tyler Denny and George Liddard during their boxing match at the Copper Box Arena in London, England, on March 21, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing March 21, 2026 5:50 PM EDT Giorgio Visioli defeats Levi Giles by decision Giorgio Visioli (11-0, 6 KOs) defeats Levi Giles (17-3-1, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision with scores of 100-89, 99-90, and 99-90. With the win, Visioli retains his English lightweight title. Giorgio Visioli throws an uppercut during his bout against Levi Giles at the Copper Box Arena in London, England, on March 21, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing March 21, 2026 5:04 PM EDT Jimmy Sains defeats Derrick Osaze by decision Jimmy Sains (12-0, 10 KOs) defeats Derrick Osaze (13-4, 3 KOs) by majority decision at middleweight. The judges scored the fight 95-95, 96-94, and 97-93. With the win, Sains retains his English title. Jimmy Sains defeats Derrick Osaze during their boxing match at the Copper Box Arena in London, England, on March 21, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing March 21, 2026 4:04 PM EDT Watch: Adam Maca dominates Lydon Chircop Watch the finish as Adam Maca dominates Lydon Chircop with big punches to claim a fourth-round stoppage victory as the latter’s corner throws in the towel. March 21, 2026 3:55 PM EDT Leli Buttigieg TKOs Jake Goodwin in ninth round Leli Buttigieg (12-0, 4 KOs) defeats Jake Goodwin (8-3-1, 1 KO) by ninth-round TKO to win the English middleweight title eliminator. The stoppage came at 2:04 of the round.



On his way to victory, Buttigieg was deducted a point in both the sixth and seventh rounds for losing his mouthguard, and sent Goodwin to the canvas with a right hand. Leli Buttigieg and Jake Goodwin during their boxing match at the Copper Box Arena in London, England, on March 21, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing March 21, 2026 2:55 PM EDT Connor Mitchell defeats Yuri Zanoli by decision Wrapping up the prelims, Connor Mitchell (2-0, 1 KO) defeats Yuri Zanoli (8-19-1, 4 KOs) via a 40-36 points decision at featherweight. Connor Mitchell and Yuri Zanoli during their boxing match at the Copper Box Arena in London, England, on March 21, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing March 21, 2026 2:33 PM EDT Adam Maca TKOs Lydon Chircop in fourth round Adam Maca (5-0, 5 KOs) defeats Lydon Chircop (8-4, 4 KOs) by fourth-round TKO at featherweight. The official time was 1:33 of the round. Chircop’s threw in the towel. Adam Maca defeats Lydon Chircop during their boxing match at the Copper Box Arena in London, England, on March 21, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing March 21, 2026 2:32 PM EDT Taylor Bevan KOs Martin Ezequiel Bulacio in second round Taylor Bevan (8-0, 8 KOs) defeats Martin Ezequiel Bulacio (15-11, 10 KOs) by second-round knockout with a body shot at super middleweight. The stoppage came at 2:16. March 21, 2026 2:30 PM EDT Louie Ward defeats Jahfieus Faure by decision In the event opener, Louie Ward (1-0) makes a successful pro boxing debut, defeating Jahfieus Faure (4-24-3) via a 40-36 points decision at super featherweight. Louie Ward celebrates his victory over Jahfieus Faure during their boxing match at the Copper Box Arena in London, England, on March 21, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing March 21, 2026 2:25 AM EDT How to watch and start time Liddard vs Denny airs live on DAZN. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. GMT. The start time in the U.S. is 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT.



The free prelims on YouTube begin at 5:00 p.m. GMT and 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT.



The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card.. George Liddard and Tyler Denny during the weigh-in, London, England, March 20, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing