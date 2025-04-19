Fundora vs Badillo results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Gabriela Fundora faces Marilyn Badillo live on DAZN from the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, on April 19. The pair square off in the scheduled 10-round main event bout at flyweight. Fundora’s undisputed title is on the line.

Coachella Valley’s unbeaten champion Fundora (15-0, 7 KOs) makes the first defense of her 112-pound title, after unifying all four major belts via seventh-round stoppage of Gabriela Celeste Alaniz last November. Unbeaten challenger Badillo (19-0-1, 3 KOs) of Mexico makes her U.S. and international debut in her first bid to conquer the division.

The co-main event is a 12-round super welterweight bout between Charles Conwell (21-0, 16 KOs) of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and Jorge Garcia Perez (32-4, 26 KOs) of Mexico. Among the Fundora vs. Badillo undercard bouts, Tristan Kalkreuth (14-1, 10 KOs) of Carrollton, TX, takes on Dominican former interim WBA light heavyweight champion Felix Valera (23-7, 20 KOs) in a 10-rounder at heavyweight.

Plus, Uzbekistan-born Kazakh Ruslan Abdullaev (1-0, 1 KO) and Jino Rodrigo (13-4-2, 11 KOs) of the Philippines battle it out in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. The telecast opener is an eight-round welterweight bout between Joel Iriarte (6-0, 6 KOs) of Bakersfield, CA, and Marcos Jimenez (25-11, 17 KOs) of Puerto Rico.

Gabriela Fundora vs Marilyn Badillo live blog April 19, 2025 3:31 am EDT Fundora vs Badillo start time Fundora vs Badillo airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT.



Got a prediction? Who wins the fight? Leave your comment below. Gabriela Fundora at the weigh-in on April 18, 2025, ahead of her bout against Marilyn Badillo at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Gabriela Fundora vs Marilyn Badillo results

Get Gabriela Fundora vs Marilyn Badillo full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo

Charles Conwell vs. Jorge Garcia Perez

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Felix Valera

Ruslan Abdullaev vs. Jino Rodrigo

Joel Iriarte vs. Marcos Leonardo Jimenez

Prelims (5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT)