Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Fundora vs Badillo results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Gabriela Fundora vs Marilyn Badillo live results from Oceanside, CA

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Gabriela Fundora and Marilyn Badillo face each other at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Oceanside, CA
Gabriela Fundora and Marilyn Badillo come face-to-face at the weigh-in on April 18, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Gabriela Fundora faces Marilyn Badillo live on DAZN from the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, on April 19. The pair square off in the scheduled 10-round main event bout at flyweight. Fundora’s undisputed title is on the line.

Coachella Valley’s unbeaten champion Fundora (15-0, 7 KOs) makes the first defense of her 112-pound title, after unifying all four major belts via seventh-round stoppage of Gabriela Celeste Alaniz last November. Unbeaten challenger Badillo (19-0-1, 3 KOs) of Mexico makes her U.S. and international debut in her first bid to conquer the division.

The co-main event is a 12-round super welterweight bout between Charles Conwell (21-0, 16 KOs) of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and Jorge Garcia Perez (32-4, 26 KOs) of Mexico. Among the Fundora vs. Badillo undercard bouts, Tristan Kalkreuth (14-1, 10 KOs) of Carrollton, TX, takes on Dominican former interim WBA light heavyweight champion Felix Valera (23-7, 20 KOs) in a 10-rounder at heavyweight.

Plus, Uzbekistan-born Kazakh Ruslan Abdullaev (1-0, 1 KO) and Jino Rodrigo (13-4-2, 11 KOs) of the Philippines battle it out in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. The telecast opener is an eight-round welterweight bout between Joel Iriarte (6-0, 6 KOs) of Bakersfield, CA, and Marcos Jimenez (25-11, 17 KOs) of Puerto Rico.

Watch on DAZN

Gabriela Fundora vs Marilyn Badillo live blog

Fundora vs Badillo start time

Fundora vs Badillo airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT.

Got a prediction? Who wins the fight? Leave your comment below.

Gabriela Fundora at the weigh-in ahead of her boxing bout against Marilyn Badillo in Oceanside, CA
Gabriela Fundora at the weigh-in on April 18, 2025, ahead of her bout against Marilyn Badillo at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Gabriela Fundora vs Marilyn Badillo results

Get Gabriela Fundora vs Marilyn Badillo full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

  • Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo
  • Charles Conwell vs. Jorge Garcia Perez
  • Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Felix Valera
  • Ruslan Abdullaev vs. Jino Rodrigo
  • Joel Iriarte vs. Marcos Leonardo Jimenez

Prelims (5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT)

  • Jorge Chavez vs. Brandon Douglas
  • Joshua Edwards vs. Larry Gonzales
  • Samuel Castellanos vs. Marc Misiura
  • Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Anthony Hollaway
  • Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Jesus Ramon Perez
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.