Fundora vs Badillo results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Gabriela Fundora faces Marilyn Badillo live on DAZN from the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA, on April 19. The pair square off in the scheduled 10-round main event bout at flyweight. Fundora’s undisputed title is on the line.
Coachella Valley’s unbeaten champion Fundora (15-0, 7 KOs) makes the first defense of her 112-pound title, after unifying all four major belts via seventh-round stoppage of Gabriela Celeste Alaniz last November. Unbeaten challenger Badillo (19-0-1, 3 KOs) of Mexico makes her U.S. and international debut in her first bid to conquer the division.
The co-main event is a 12-round super welterweight bout between Charles Conwell (21-0, 16 KOs) of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and Jorge Garcia Perez (32-4, 26 KOs) of Mexico. Among the Fundora vs. Badillo undercard bouts, Tristan Kalkreuth (14-1, 10 KOs) of Carrollton, TX, takes on Dominican former interim WBA light heavyweight champion Felix Valera (23-7, 20 KOs) in a 10-rounder at heavyweight.
Plus, Uzbekistan-born Kazakh Ruslan Abdullaev (1-0, 1 KO) and Jino Rodrigo (13-4-2, 11 KOs) of the Philippines battle it out in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. The telecast opener is an eight-round welterweight bout between Joel Iriarte (6-0, 6 KOs) of Bakersfield, CA, and Marcos Jimenez (25-11, 17 KOs) of Puerto Rico.
Gabriela Fundora vs Marilyn Badillo live blog
Fundora vs Badillo start time
Fundora vs Badillo airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT.
Got a prediction? Who wins the fight? Leave your comment below.
Gabriela Fundora vs Marilyn Badillo results
Get Gabriela Fundora vs Marilyn Badillo full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main Card (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)
- Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo
- Charles Conwell vs. Jorge Garcia Perez
- Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Felix Valera
- Ruslan Abdullaev vs. Jino Rodrigo
- Joel Iriarte vs. Marcos Leonardo Jimenez
Prelims (5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT)
- Jorge Chavez vs. Brandon Douglas
- Joshua Edwards vs. Larry Gonzales
- Samuel Castellanos vs. Marc Misiura
- Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Anthony Hollaway
- Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Jesus Ramon Perez