Photos: Gabriela Fundora vs Marilyn Badillo on weight for undisputed 112 lbs title

Gabriela Fundora and Marilyn Badillo successfully weighed in for their championship bout with the undisputed 112-pound title on the line. The pair battle it out in the main event at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA on April 19.

Champion Fundora (15-0, 7 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL came in at 111 lbs for the first defense of her title. Challenger Badillo (19-0-1, 3 KOs) of Mexico showed 111.6 lbs.

The co-main event fighters, Charles Conwell (21-0, 16 KOs) of Cleveland Heights, Ohio and Jorge Garcia Perez (32-4, 26 KOs) of Mexico tipped the scales at 153 lbs and 153.2 lbs, respectively.

Tristan Kalkreuth (14-1, 10 KOs) of Carrollton, TX came in at 206.8 lbs for his undercard bout against Felix Valera (23-7, 20 KOs) of the Dominican Republic, who was 205.4 lbs. Plus, former 175-pound champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-2, 16 KOs) of Ukraine and Anthony Hollaway (9-7-3, 7 KOs) of Peoria, IL were 179.4 lbs and 179 lbs for their preliminary matchup.

The change on the prelims sees Hawaii’s Dalis Kaleiopu (6-0, 4 KOs) now facing Jesus Ramon Perez (14-20-1, 8 KOs) of Mexico. The latter replaced originally announced Mykell Gamble (7-1, 4 KOs) of Cincinnati, Ohio. The fighters weighed in at 132.8 lbs and 131.6 lbs, respectively.

Check out the current Fundora vs Badillo lineup and weights below.

Main Card

Gabriela Fundora (111) vs. Marilyn Badillo (111.6)

Charles Conwell (153) vs. Jorge Garcia Perez (153.2)

Tristan Kalkreuth (206.8) vs. Felix Valera (205.4)

Ruslan Abdullaev (139.6) vs. Jino Rodrigo (139.8)

Joel Iriarte (146.2) vs. Marcos Leonardo Jimenez (145.8)

Prelims