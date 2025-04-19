Subscribe
Photos: Gabriela Fundora vs Marilyn Badillo on weight for undisputed 112 lbs title

Gabriela Fundora defends undisputed flyweight title against Marilyn Badillo in Oceanside, California

By Parviz Iskenderov
Gabriela Fundora at the weigh-in ahead of her boxing bout against Marilyn Badillo
Gabriela Fundora at the weigh-in on April 18, 2025, ahead of her boxing bout against Marilyn Badillo at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Gabriela Fundora and Marilyn Badillo successfully weighed in for their championship bout with the undisputed 112-pound title on the line. The pair battle it out in the main event at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA on April 19.

Champion Fundora (15-0, 7 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL came in at 111 lbs for the first defense of her title. Challenger Badillo (19-0-1, 3 KOs) of Mexico showed 111.6 lbs.

The co-main event fighters, Charles Conwell (21-0, 16 KOs) of Cleveland Heights, Ohio and Jorge Garcia Perez (32-4, 26 KOs) of Mexico tipped the scales at 153 lbs and 153.2 lbs, respectively.

Tristan Kalkreuth (14-1, 10 KOs) of Carrollton, TX came in at 206.8 lbs for his undercard bout against Felix Valera (23-7, 20 KOs) of the Dominican Republic, who was 205.4 lbs. Plus, former 175-pound champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-2, 16 KOs) of Ukraine and Anthony Hollaway (9-7-3, 7 KOs) of Peoria, IL were 179.4 lbs and 179 lbs for their preliminary matchup.

The change on the prelims sees Hawaii’s Dalis Kaleiopu (6-0, 4 KOs) now facing Jesus Ramon Perez (14-20-1, 8 KOs) of Mexico. The latter replaced originally announced Mykell Gamble (7-1, 4 KOs) of Cincinnati, Ohio. The fighters weighed in at 132.8 lbs and 131.6 lbs, respectively.

Check out the current Fundora vs Badillo lineup and weights below.

Marilyn Badillo
Marilyn Badillo | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Gabriela Fundora and Marilyn Badillo
Gabriela Fundora and Marilyn Badillo | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Gabriela Fundora and Marilyn Badillo
Gabriela Fundora and Marilyn Badillo | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Gabriela Fundora
Gabriela Fundora | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Charles Conwell and Jorge Garcia Perez
Charles Conwell and Jorge Garcia Perez | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Tristan Kalkreuth and Felix Valera
Tristan Kalkreuth and Felix Valera | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Ruslan Abdullaev and Jino Rodrigo
Ruslan Abdullaev and Jino Rodrigo | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Joel Iriarte and Marcos Leonardo Jimenez
Joel Iriarte and Marcos Leonardo Jimenez | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Jorge Chavez and Brandon Douglas
Jorge Chavez and Brandon Douglas | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Joshua Edwards and Larry Gonzales
Joshua Edwards and Larry Gonzales | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Samuel Castellanos and Marc Misiura
Samuel Castellanos and Marc Misiura | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Oleksandr Gvozdyk and Anthony Hollaway
Oleksandr Gvozdyk and Anthony Hollaway | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Dalis Kaleiopu and Jesus Ramon Perez
Dalis Kaleiopu and Jesus Ramon Perez | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

The Fundora vs Badillo weights are as follows:

Main Card

  • Gabriela Fundora (111) vs. Marilyn Badillo (111.6)
  • Charles Conwell (153) vs. Jorge Garcia Perez (153.2)
  • Tristan Kalkreuth (206.8) vs. Felix Valera (205.4)
  • Ruslan Abdullaev (139.6) vs. Jino Rodrigo (139.8)
  • Joel Iriarte (146.2) vs. Marcos Leonardo Jimenez (145.8)

Prelims

  • Jorge Chavez (122) vs. Brandon Douglas (121)
  • Joshua Edwards (221.2) vs. Larry Gonzales (292.8)
  • Samuel Castellanos (149.8) vs. Marc Misiura (151)
  • Oleksandr Gvozdyk (179.4) vs. Anthony Hollaway (179)
  • Dalis Kaleiopu (132.8) vs. Jesus Ramon Perez (131.6)
