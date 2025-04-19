Photos: Gabriela Fundora vs Marilyn Badillo on weight for undisputed 112 lbs title

Gabriela Fundora and Marilyn Badillo successfully weighed in for their championship bout with the undisputed 112-pound title on the line. The pair battle it out in the main event at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA on April 19.
Champion Fundora (15-0, 7 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL came in at 111 lbs for the first defense of her title. Challenger Badillo (19-0-1, 3 KOs) of Mexico showed 111.6 lbs.
The co-main event fighters, Charles Conwell (21-0, 16 KOs) of Cleveland Heights, Ohio and Jorge Garcia Perez (32-4, 26 KOs) of Mexico tipped the scales at 153 lbs and 153.2 lbs, respectively.
Tristan Kalkreuth (14-1, 10 KOs) of Carrollton, TX came in at 206.8 lbs for his undercard bout against Felix Valera (23-7, 20 KOs) of the Dominican Republic, who was 205.4 lbs. Plus, former 175-pound champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-2, 16 KOs) of Ukraine and Anthony Hollaway (9-7-3, 7 KOs) of Peoria, IL were 179.4 lbs and 179 lbs for their preliminary matchup.
The change on the prelims sees Hawaii’s Dalis Kaleiopu (6-0, 4 KOs) now facing Jesus Ramon Perez (14-20-1, 8 KOs) of Mexico. The latter replaced originally announced Mykell Gamble (7-1, 4 KOs) of Cincinnati, Ohio. The fighters weighed in at 132.8 lbs and 131.6 lbs, respectively.
Check out the current Fundora vs Badillo lineup and weights below.
The Fundora vs Badillo weights are as follows:
Main Card
- Gabriela Fundora (111) vs. Marilyn Badillo (111.6)
- Charles Conwell (153) vs. Jorge Garcia Perez (153.2)
- Tristan Kalkreuth (206.8) vs. Felix Valera (205.4)
- Ruslan Abdullaev (139.6) vs. Jino Rodrigo (139.8)
- Joel Iriarte (146.2) vs. Marcos Leonardo Jimenez (145.8)
Prelims
- Jorge Chavez (122) vs. Brandon Douglas (121)
- Joshua Edwards (221.2) vs. Larry Gonzales (292.8)
- Samuel Castellanos (149.8) vs. Marc Misiura (151)
- Oleksandr Gvozdyk (179.4) vs. Anthony Hollaway (179)
- Dalis Kaleiopu (132.8) vs. Jesus Ramon Perez (131.6)