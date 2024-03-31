Wardley vs Clarke results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke battle it out in the main event live stream from The O2 Arena in London, England on Sunday, March 31. The pair squares of in the 12-round all-British bout at heavyweight.

Undefeated 29-year-old Fabio Wardley (17-0, 16 KOs) of Ipswich, Suffolk puts his British and Commonwealth belts on the line. Unbeaten 32-year-old Frazer Clarke (8-0, 6 KOs) of Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire looks to pull an upset and claim the titles.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Florian Marku (13-0-1, 8 KOs) of Albania faces off Chris Kongo (14-2, 7 KOs) of London. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

Among Wardley vs Clarke undercard bouts, Viddal Riley (10-0, 6 KOs) of Hackney, London takes on Mikael Lawal (17-1, 11 KOs) of Nigeria in the 10-rounder at cruiserweight. As well, Ben Whittaker (6-0, 5 KOs) fights fellow-Brit Leon Willings (7-1, 2 KOs) in the eight-rounder at light heavyweight.

Plus, British Callum Simpson (13-0, 9 KOs) and Dulla Mbabe (34-13-1, 29 KOs) of Tanzania go head to head in the 10-rounder at super middleweight. In addition, Alen Babic (11-1, 10 KOs) of Croatia and British Steve Robinson (6-2, 4 KOs) clash in the 10-rounder at heavyweight.

Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke live stream

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Sky Sports

Date: Sunday, March 31

Time: 6 pm BST

United States

Broadcast: Peacock

Date: Sunday, March 31

Time: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke from practically anywhere.

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Wardley’s British and Commonwealth titles

Florian Marku vs. Chris Kongo, 10 rounds, welterweight

Viddal Riley vs. Mikael Lawal, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Ben Whittaker vs. Leon Willings, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Callum Simpson vs. Dulla Mbabe, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Alen Babic vs. Steve Robinson, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke results

Stay tuned for Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke live results.