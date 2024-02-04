Fabio Wardley faces Frazer Clarke in March in London

An all-English clash pitting Fabio Wardley against Frazer Clarke has been scheduled for Sunday, March 31 at The O2 Arena in London. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at heavyweight. The fight was announced today at the Buatsi vs Azeez event in London.

Undefeated Fabio Wardley (17-0, 16 KOs) won two fights in 2023 inside the distance. In his previous outing last October, the 29-year-old TKO’d David Adeleye in the seventh round to retain his British belt and land the Commonwealth title. Last April, the Ipswich, Suffolk native eliminated Michael Polite Coffie in Round 4.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be headlining what will be a massive show at the iconic O2 Arena, I’ve fought there a lot before so it’s like a home away from home for me,” Fabio Wardley said. “As a seasoned former Olympian, Frazer Clarke is definitely the most well-schooled boxer I’ll have ever faced, but there’s some lessons you can’t learn in school… And I’ve got more than enough firepower in my arsenal to lay him flat on his back, just like all my other opponents.”

Unbeaten Frazer Clarke (8-0, 6 KOs) made four ring appearances last year. The 32-year-old stopped David Allen in sixth round last September, after taking the win by points against Mariusz Wach in June. In March and January 2023, the native of Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire defeated Bogdan Dinu and Kevin Nicolas Espindola via second and fourth-round RTD, respectively.

“Finally, the fight that I wanted and the fight that the British public wanted,” Frazer Clarke said. “The talking is over, it’s here. Headlining the O2 Arena for the British and Commonwealth Titles is something I’ve dreamed of. I’m ready to take out Fabio Wardley and bring the titles back to Burton upon Trent. There’s been a lot of back and forth but now we can settle it like men.”

The the bouts featured on Wardley vs Clarke undercard are expected to be announced shortly.